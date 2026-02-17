How Buying Wix.com Stock Today Could 10X Your Net Worth

Key Points

Wix is a popular website builder, but investors now fear it will get disrupted by AI.

A strong presence in the low-code software market should help bolster the business.

Its acquisition of mobile app builder Base44 should also help it continue to grow.

Nearly any stock related to software has been hit hard so far in 2026. Shares in some cases are falling as much as 20% overnight due to investor fears that artificial intelligence (AI) will disrupt existing software vendor relationships. The worry is that companies can use AI to custom-build software (known as "vibe coding") for their operations in a matter of hours.

One stock that has fallen quickly in recent weeks is Wix.com (NASDAQ: WIX). The website-building platform has fallen below $70 a share and down to a market value of just $3.8 billion. I believe this is a misguided price movement that sets Wix up for monster returns over the next decade.

Here's why buying Wix stock today could help set up your portfolio for life.

An AI winner treated like an AI loser

Wix is a low-code website builder that makes it easy for non-technical people, such as shop owners or contract workers, to set up an online presence. It is free to play around with its tools, but to have your own website, you need to pay for a monthly or annual subscription. Revenue is also generated through add-on products such as email marketing, payment processing, and analytical tools.

The bear case against Wix is that individuals will now be able to easily build their own websites using AI chatbots. However, this misunderstands the core Wix business, which already allows individuals to use prompts, templates, and AI to build their online presence. In fact, Wix is now leveraging these AI advances to improve its products for customers, making it even easier for people to start building an online presence.

This should make Wix an AI winner, not an AI loser. Another way the company can be an AI winner is through its acquisition of Base44, a prompt-based mobile app builder that growing like a weed. Annual recurring revenue (ARR) was expected to hit $50 million for Base44 in 2025, compared to under $1 million at the time of the acquisition earlier last year.

When you look at Wix's business, there is no sign that the company is struggling due to AI. Revenue was up 14% year over year last quarter to $500 million, with expectations for $600 million in free-cash-flow generation in 2025.

Why Wix can set your portfolio up for life

Wix can be a fantastic investment due to its durable growth in website (and now app) development and the fact its stock is trading at a dirt cheap price.

At a market cap of $3.8 billion, Wix is trading at just 6.3 times its 2025 free-cash-flow guidance. At the same time, the company announced a $2 billion share repurchase program, or over half its current market value. If aggressively targeted, this can significantly reduce shares outstanding over the next few years, further boosting shareholder returns.

If revenue keeps growing in the double digits with healthy free cash flow and a consistent buyback program, Wix will make shareholders rich who buy today and hold for the next decade.

Brett Schafer has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Wix.com. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.