How Buying Oklo Stock Today Could 10X Your Net Worth

Key Points

Oklo’s microreactors could make it much easier to build small nuclear plants.

Its stock looks speculative today, but a few catalysts will kick in next year.

10 stocks we like better than Oklo ›

Oklo (NYSE: OKLO), a developer of microreactors for modular nuclear power plants, went public through a merger with a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) in May 2024. Its stock opened at $15.50 per share and soared to a record high of $174.14 on Oct. 14, 2025.

But without any meaningful revenue, Oklo was difficult to value. Its luster also faded amid fears of interest rate hikes, geopolitical conflicts, and other macro headwinds. That's why it trades at about $60 as of this writing. However, I believe a few catalysts might drive Oklo's stock much higher over the next decade, making it a potential ten-bagger.

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What sets Oklo apart from other nuclear stocks?

Oklo's Aurora microreactor, which is much smaller than traditional nuclear reactors, only generates 1.5 MWe. However, it can be linked to additional microreactors to generate up to 75 MWe per "Powerhouse" power plant. That's a lot less power than a conventional nuclear power plant, which typically generates more than 1,000 MWe. Still, the Aurora's modular design is better suited for building smaller plants in remote, off-grid areas.

The Aurora runs on metallic uranium fuel pellets, which are denser, have higher thermal resistance, and are cheaper to fabricate than the uranium dioxide fuel pellets used in conventional reactors. The Powerhouse also reprocesses and recycles its fuel pellets in a closed loop, so its reactors can last for a decade without refueling. Conventional reactors must be refueled in stages every two years.

If Oklo clears the U.S. Department of Energy's criticality test (a proof of sustainable, controlled chain reactions in its fission reactors) by its July 4 deadline, it can advance its Reactor Pilot Program for accelerated nuclear tests. Passing that test would represent a major milestone toward the planned deployment of its first Powerhouse reactors in Idaho in 2027.

Why could Oklo's stock surge tenfold?

If Oklo successfully deploys its first reactors next year, it should gain even more government and commercial contracts. Some hyperscalers will likely build Oklo's Powerhouses next to their data centers to support their power-hungry cloud and AI applications.

If that happens, analysts expect Oklo's revenue to rise from just $4.6 million in 2027 to $51.3 million in 2028. But that could just be the beginning: the global microreactor market could grow at 24.3% CAGR from 2026 to 2034, according to Market Intelo. The International Energy Agency (IEA) expects nuclear capacity worldwide to rise by over 50% from 2025 to 2050.

With a market cap of $10 billion, Oklo might seem overvalued at 195 times its 2028 sales. But if it successfully scales its business over the next decade and capitalizes on surging demand for smaller nuclear power plants, it could easily deliver multibagger returns.

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Leo Sun has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.