How Buying Nio Stock Today Could 10X Your Net Worth

Key Points

Nio’s actual business is now significantly larger than it was during the 2021 EV mania.

To realistically become a 10-bagger, Nio likely needs to scale annual vehicle deliveries into the multimillion range.

If the company can eventually build millions of BaaS subscribers, recurring revenue alone could become a multibillion-dollar business.

10 stocks we like better than Nio ›

Saying that shares of automaker Nio (NYSE: NIO) have been volatile would be an understatement. Since going public in 2018, shares rose as much as 850% as recently as 2021, only to give back all of those gains. As of this writing, shares are down 11% since Nio's IPO.

Is it possible that Nio could surge tenfold from here? Let's see how it could happen and whether the company can get there.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

The foundation

Nio's market capitalization currently sits around $14 billion, down from more than $90 billion during the 2021 EV boom. For the stock to realistically deliver a 10X return from current levels, the company's market cap would likely need to grow to well above $120 billion.

Now, it should be noted that Nio's business today is actually much larger than it was near its peak valuation. In 2025, the company delivered a record 326,028 vehicles, up 47% year over year, while revenue climbed 33.1% to $12.5 billion.

In Q4, 2025, Nio also reported its first-ever quarterly net profit, generating $40.4 million, while gross margin improved to 17.5% from 11.7% a year earlier.

That's the foundation for this extremely bullish thesis.

Scale, scale, scale

For Nio stock to realistically become a 10-bagger from today, several very specific things would need to happen.

First, deliveries likely need to grow to between 2 million and 3 million annually. Automakers that sustain market caps above $100 billion generally operate at an enormous scale.

In 2025:

BYD delivered roughly 4.6 million vehicles. Its market cap sits at $116 billion.

delivered roughly 4.6 million vehicles. Its market cap sits at $116 billion. Tesla delivered about 1.64 million vehicles. Its market cap sits at $1.6 trillion.

delivered about 1.64 million vehicles. Its market cap sits at $1.6 trillion. Toyota delivered roughly 10.3 million vehicles. Its market cap sits at $222 billion.

It's that kind of scale that Nio needs to hit.

Margins matter

Second, margins would need to continue expanding significantly. Today, Nio's gross margin sits around 17.5%. If Nio can eventually sustain automotive margins above 20% while controlling operating expenses, annual earnings could increase dramatically, thereby reasonably justifying valuations above $100 billion.

But getting there requires survival first.

That's critical because Nio remains one of the most capital-intensive electric car stocks in the world, largely because of its aggressive spending on battery-swapping infrastructure, R&D, and global expansion efforts. It's also competing inside China's brutal EV market, where price wars continue to impede margin expansion.

A different kind of valuation

Unlike most EV companies, Nio built a nationwide battery-swapping network that allows drivers to replace depleted batteries in about three minutes, rather than waiting to charge. The company has now completed more than 100 million battery swaps and operates nearly 3,800 swap stations globally.

The key here is recurring revenue. Nio's Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) program lets customers buy vehicles without owning the battery, lowering up-front vehicle prices by roughly $9,500 to $18,000. Customers instead pay monthly subscription fees that typically range from $107 to $247, depending on battery size.

At scale, those numbers become meaningful. If Nio can reach 2 million active BaaS subscribers paying an average of $120 per month, that could generate nearly $2.9 billion in recurring subscription revenue annually.

That's not trivial, because recurring-revenue businesses often receive much higher valuation multiples than traditional automakers.

So yes, a 10X outcome is possible, but for that to happen, Nio would need multimillion annual vehicle deliveries, 20%-plus vehicle margins, and successful scaling of battery swapping.

That's a very high bar, but unlike many speculative EV companies, Nio at least has the scale, revenue base, infrastructure, and delivery growth to make the conversation realistic.

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Jeff Siegel has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Tesla. The Motley Fool recommends BYD Company. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.