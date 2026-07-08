How Buying Nano Nuclear Energy Today Could 10X Your Net Worth

Key Points

Nano Nuclear Energy is trading about 70% below its all-time highs, yet some analysts predict a price implying about 150% upside.

For Nano to grow tenfold, it would need to generate enough revenue to support a $10 billion market valuation.

The possibility of growing tenfold isn't outlandish, but plenty of risks could stop it from happening.

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Nano Nuclear Energy (NASDAQ: NNE) stock has seen better market days.

Indeed, at one point in the recent past, this nuclear energy stock traded over $55 a share. Today, the stock has dropped almost 70% from that high and currently trades at a 52-week low of around $18.

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Yet this was a stock that, just a short while ago, was given a bullish price target of about $45 a pop from an analyst at Roth Capital. At today's price, that would imply roughly 150% upside.

Volatility for Nano, which lacks a commercialized reactor, is to be expected. After all, the stock is highly speculative: Its main product -- the microreactors it's designing-- doesn't have regulatory approval, and meaningful revenue could be years away.

The risks surrounding Nano, combined with general market uncertainty concerning the future of artificial intelligence (AI), have certainly depressed the stock. And yet for patient, long-term investors, this could be an opportunity to gain exposure to the emerging microreactor industry at an attractive price -- one that could, over time, grow your money tenfold or more.

How Nano Nuclear Energy could grow tenfold from here

It's not completely outlandish to imagine, with an open mind, a tenfold gain in Nano at today's price. On paper, at least, it seems generously in the realm of possibility.

At today's price, around $19 a share, Nano has a market cap of $960 million -- about $1 billion if we round up. A tenfold gain would bring that to $10 billion, with a share price of about $190.

How much revenue would Nano need to generate to sustain a $10 billion market valuation? If we assume Nano eventually trades at a price-to-sales (P/S) ratio of about 10, which would still imply expectations for immense growth, it would need roughly $1 billion in annual revenue to support a $10 billion market cap.

That's not an exorbitant amount, but to Nano it's an Everest-sized goal, as the chart implies.

What's not represented in the chart, I don't think, is Nano's acquisition of Secured Transportation Services (STS), which generated about $7 million in revenue in 2025.

That's not $1 billion. But it does highlight something that's often missed: Nano wants to create multiple streams of revenue. In addition to electricity sales from microreactors, it wants to also bring in cash from nuclear fuel fabrication and transportation. This vertically integrated business model could be the reason Nano ultimately generates more revenue than currently expected.

Even so, Nano needs a commercialized reactor, and it hasn't passed the NRC regulatory process with a certified design. It's not clear how much it will cost to build microreactors, nor whether customers will ultimately embrace the novel technology.

Nano stock has the potential to grow tenfold, but don't confuse potential with certainty. Plenty of risks remain, not the least of which is getting NRC approval. If you want direct exposure to the new microreactor industry, Nano isn't a stock to ignore; yet for those who would rather spread that risk over multiple companies, a nuclear energy exchange-traded fund (ETF) might be the more prudent choice.

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Steven Porrello has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.