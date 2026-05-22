How Buying Joby Aviation Stock Today Could 3x Your Net Worth​

Key Points

Joby Aviation is aiming to build an eVTOL platform that is roughly equivalent to the ride-hailing experience.

Joby's acquisition of Blade Air Mobility has helped it operate in its future market.

10 stocks we like better than Joby Aviation ›

Joby Aviation (NYSE: JOBY) is an aviation start-up pursuing a dream that every urban commuter shares: a flying taxi that can coast quietly, smoothly, and carbon-freely above grid-locked traffic, over waterways, and back and forth between urban hubs and airports.

It's the dream of an electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft -- and despite advancements in technology and regulatory wins, it's still very much a dream right now.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

The idea itself isn't all that novel. Indeed, Blade Air Mobility (which Joby acquired in August 2025) currently runs a helicopter route between Manhattan and JFK Airport. It costs $195 a seat and, in language resembling Joby's, can get you there in five minutes.

Blade, however, never owned its own helicopters, whereas Joby aims to control the entire production process, from manufacturing its own eVTOL parts to managing bookings on its platform. And whereas helicopters are loud and dirty, Joby's eVTOLs are quiet and all-electric; one day, a ride in one could cost as much as ground transportation, according to Joby's CEO.

Of all the eVTOL companies clamoring for the spotlight on their flying taxis, Joby has the best chance of tripling your investment at today's price (about $10). Here's one big reason why.

Joby has already inherited a portion of the potential eVTOL market

I think the Blade Air Mobility acquisition will become one of Joby's best early moves, at least before the launch of its eVTOL craft.

That's not because the $125 million acquisition has given Joby Aviation a small, albeit much-needed, stream of revenue, accounting for a large part of its almost nonexistent first-quarter sales of $24 million. The Blade acquisition had little to do with making money (Blade barely eked out profits) and everything to do with the platform that Joby wants to build before it puts an eVTOL on the market.

That's clutch because, for Joby to win the eVTOL race, it needs not just aircraft -- or rather regulatory approval for an aircraft -- but a new consumer habit built around it. It needs to make flying to the airport feel normal, quotidian even, especially when time is of the essence -- or at least worth more than $200.

Behind the scenes, it also gives Joby time to compile data. It can start figuring out, say, the times or seasons that people prefer flight over public transit, how much they're willing to pay, and their experience after the flight is over.

Couple this with Joby's recent partnership with Uber, and the eVTOL maker has a real shot at becoming the preferred eVTOL service when air taxis hit the market.

Of course, none of this erases the risks: Joby has to get through the regulatory process, build out vertiports and other infrastructure, and put paying passengers in the air -- all before its cash and equivalents (about $2.5 billion) run out.

Still, if you're bullish on the nascent eVTOL market, which Morgan Stanley once valued at $9 trillion in 2021, Joby offers one of the best opportunities to triple your investment. Execution risks abound, but a small position at today's price could pay off over a long period.

Should you buy stock in Joby Aviation right now?

Before you buy stock in Joby Aviation, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Joby Aviation wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $475,063!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,369,991!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 994% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 207% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of May 22, 2026.

Steven Porrello has positions in Joby Aviation. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Uber Technologies. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.