How Buying Bitcoin Today Could Help You Retire a Millionaire

Key Points

In seven of the past 14 years, Bitcoin has more than doubled in value.

When compounded over time, those returns can lead to enormous wealth creation.

Although Bitcoin does tend to suffer significant drawdowns every four years, it has always recovered to hit a new all-time high.

10 stocks we like better than Bitcoin ›

According to the latest Crypto Wealth Report from Henley & Partners, there were 145,100 Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) millionaires in the world at the end of 2025. That's up 70% from 2024.

Bitcoin has the power to mint new millionaires. Given Bitcoin's proven track record of delivering extraordinary returns, following a very simple buy-and-hold strategy could help to set you up for life.

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The power of compounding returns

Bitcoin has been growing at an exponential pace ever since its launch in 2009. It took Bitcoin less than a year to increase in price from $100 to $1,000, four years to increase from $1,000 to $10,000, and seven years to increase from $10,000 to $100,000.

If Bitcoin is able to grow at the same pace in the coming years, it could easily reach a price of $1 million within the next decade. In fact, some top investors think Bitcoin could hit $1 million by 2030.

Just check out Bitcoin's returns on a year-over-year basis. In seven of the last 14 years, Bitcoin has delivered returns of 100% or better. Historically, Bitcoin has doubled in value quite frequently. That compounding of annual returns is what accounts for Bitcoin's stratospheric climb.

Admittedly, Bitcoin is still prone to dramatic drawdowns every four years. In 2014, Bitcoin lost 58% of its value. In 2018, it lost 74% of its value. And, in 2022, it lost 64% of its value.

But here's the thing: The good years are often so good that they more than make up for the down years. After every major drawdown in price, Bitcoin has always gone on to hit another all-time high.

That's what makes me think that Bitcoin will eventually recover from its current slide. In October 2025, Bitcoin hit an all-time high of $126,000. It currently trades for just $80,000, or a decline of 37%.

Where does Bitcoin go next?

Bitcoin's future growth prospects look particularly attractive, given how quickly financial institutions and large institutional investors are embracing Bitcoin as a stand-alone asset class. The launch of new spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) in January 2024 suddenly made buying Bitcoin as easy as buying a tech stock.

The current thinking is that a 1% to 2% allocation to Bitcoin makes sense, even for the most risk-averse of investors. This steady buying of Bitcoin for investor portfolios will help to push up its price over time. If the suggested allocation ever gets boosted higher, then the price of Bitcoin could really take off.

At the same time, the U.S. government continues to make the case that Bitcoin should be considered a strategic asset. If that leads to steady buying of new Bitcoin for the Strategic Bitcoin Reserve, then the world's most popular cryptocurrency could soar in value.

As long as you're willing to buy and hold for the long haul, you might be surprised at just how fast a relatively small position in Bitcoin can grow into a sizable retirement nest egg.

At today's price of $80,000, owning just one Bitcoin could make you a millionaire if the $1 million target hits. A decade might feel like a long time to wait, but future-you sipping drinks on a beach might appreciate the patience.

Should you buy stock in Bitcoin right now?

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Dominic Basulto has positions in Bitcoin. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bitcoin. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.