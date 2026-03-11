How Buying Archer Aviation (ACHR) Stock Today Could 10X Your Net Worth

Key Points

Archer’s stock has slumped since its market debut.

But it could soar a lot higher once the FAA clears its first commercial flights.

10 stocks we like better than Archer Aviation ›

Archer Aviation (NYSE: ACHR), a developer of electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft, hasn't impressed many investors since it went public through a merger with a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) in September 2021. The combined company's stock opened at $9.90 on its first day, but it now trades at about $6.

Like many SPAC-backed start-ups, Archer disappointed its initial investors by falling short of its own ambitious forecasts. Instead of hitting its targets of producing ten Midnight eVTOLs in 2024 and 250 eVTOLs in 2025, it has only manufactured two eVTOLs as of this writing.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

In 2025, it generated a mere $0.3 million in revenue while incurring a net loss of $618.2 million. Those numbers look disastrous, but I believe Archer could still deliver a ten-bagger gain (or more) from its current levels if it finally ramps up production over the next decade.

Why could Archer Aviation's stock soar?

Archer's Midnight eVTOL carries a single pilot and four passengers, travels up to 100 miles on a single charge, and can achieve a maximum speed of 150 miles per hour. Compared to helicopters, eVTOLs are greener and easier to land in crowded urban areas.

At the end of 2025, Archer already had an "indicative" (non-committal) backlog of $6 billion with pending orders for approximately 1,200 aircraft. Its top customers include United Airlines (NASDAQ: UAL), Future Flight Global, Soracle (a joint venture between Japan Airlines (OTC: JAPSY) and Sumitomo (OTC:SSUM.F)), Ethiopian Airlines, and Abu Dhabi Aviation. All those companies want to use Midnight for short-range air taxi services. Archer's top investor, Stellantis (NYSE: STLA), will serve as its contract manufacturer for those aircraft.

By 2028, analysts expect Archer's revenue to soar to $512.4 million. With a market cap of $5.5 billion, it still looks reasonably valued at 11 times that estimate.

What challenges does it face?

However, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) hasn't approved Archer's first commercial flights. Its first air taxi flights in Abu Dhabi, which were scheduled to start this year, will likely be delayed by the intensifying conflict with Iran. So until the FAA approves its first flights and the situation in the Middle East improves, Archer's stock will remain out of favor.

That said, the global eVTOL market could still grow at a 23.5% CAGR from 2025 to 2034, according to Exactitude Consultancy. So if you expect Archer to overcome its challenges and scale up its deliveries over the next decade, it could deliver much bigger gains.

Should you buy stock in Archer Aviation right now?

Before you buy stock in Archer Aviation, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Archer Aviation wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $522,791!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,132,678!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 952% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 191% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 11, 2026.

Leo Sun has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Stellantis. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.