How Businesses and Investors Can Help Keep Gen Z Workers From Quitting

By Cole Clark, president, AmygdaLaunch

Businesses that were hoping the “great resignation” would end this year may be in for a rude awakening. Sixty-one percent of U.S. workers are considering leaving their jobs in 2023, a survey has found. The numbers are especially high among younger workers, with three quarters (72%) of Gen Z considering quitting.

All this attrition costs companies a great deal. It isn’t just that replacing employees is so expensive. It’s also that voluntary turnover fuels inflation. As SmartAsset explains, “When labor and raw materials both cost companies more, that cuts into corporate profits unless the cost of their products and services go up to match the rate of inflation… Since corporate profits are affected, so are the stock prices of those corporations.”

So understanding what employees are looking for in order to stay in our jobs is crucial. While the generation breakdowns are arbitrary and not clearly defined, I am considered to be the oldest among Gen Z. Having been in the workforce for several years now and overseeing a team as president of AmygdaLaunch, I’ve seen what it takes to attract and retain people like me.

Trust us with responsibilities

It’s natural for businesses to give more responsibilities to people who have been in an organization for longer. But sometimes they go overboard and are wary of trusting members of my generation with sensitive or complex tasks. That damages our chances to learn and develop skills. Not having adequate learning opportunities is one of the biggest reasons Gen Z workers leave jobs. This includes having the chance to take on new roles.

Our responsibilities can include teaching certain skills to colleagues in older generations, in what’s sometimes called “reverse mentoring.” I’ve seen this in action with technology. People often talk about us as “digital natives,” comfortable with tech. But we’re more than that. We grew up with everything from the early phones and tablets to the latest iPhone. Seeing a new piece of technology and picking up instantly how to use it is often one of our fortes. We’re quick to adapt to new tools, and can help others learn, even as we learn a lot from them.

We also want to keep learning outside of our main jobs. Allowing Gen Z employees the flexibility to have a “side hustle,” which also helps pay the bills, is a big draw. (My business is supportive of my work as a model.) Side hustles also help us broaden our perspectives, making us more effective employees and leaders. And they help us feel more fulfilled, both personally and professionally, which makes us less likely to go seek those things by leaving our current jobs.

A positive work culture

People often get the mistaken idea that my generation feels the need to be “coddled” in the workplace. I haven’t seen that. But we do have different expectations from some previous generations, having grown up in a different economy.

In the past, some people were incentivized to work at a company for 40 years, knowing that they’d have a pension awaiting. So they had reason to put up with some serious problems in the workplace. We grew up in a world in which people lost their jobs at companies they had worked with for many years, and were left with little or nothing. We don’t have the incentive to stay put. That can give us the freedom to demand better conditions.

When we want the flexibility to work from home, it’s because we know we don’t have to spend hours of our lives commuting in order to be productive. I choose to work in an office most days anyway, preferring the separation between work and home and the chance to build relationships and make connections in person. But having the option of remote work is important as well, helping us manage our lives and personal schedules.

We also seek work cultures that respect everyone across all forms of diversity. It’s not that we’re “whiny” or “entitled,” it’s that we’re cognizant of the experiences of people who don’t look like us, and often willing to speak up when we see bias.

Ultimately, much of what Gen Z wants at work is what most people want -- things like adequate compensation, safety, a sense of purpose, and for our company to commit to important values.

In earnings calls and conversations with executives, find out how well they’re attracting and retaining workers of all ages. Ask what they’re doing to address this challenge. After all, a company that's learning how to appeal to the next generation is more likely to build a stronger foundation, and a stronger future.

Cole Clark is president of AmygdaLaunch, which is transforming innovation in the alcohol industry.

