How Business Expansion Loans Can Grow Your Business

Small businesses are the backbone of the American economy and account for a significant percentage of total job growth. These companies need access to capital to expand operations, hire new employees and continue contributing to economic growth. One option for obtaining this capital is through business expansion loans.

Business expansion loans are specifically designed for small businesses that want to grow their operations. These loans are often used for a variety of purposes, including expanding into new markets, purchasing new equipment or facilities and hiring new employees. Most general business loans can also cover costs associated with growing a business.

What Are Business Expansion Loans?

Business expansion loans are a type of small business loan that helps small businesses finance growth and expansion initiatives. These loans can help companies that need to purchase new equipment, open a new location, hire additional staff or launch a new marketing campaign.

How You Can Use Business Expansion Loans

Some of the most common ways to use business expansion loans include:

Buying an existing business

Hiring new employees

Expanding to a new market or opening a new location

Funding the purchase of new equipment or inventory

Expanding a product line or developing new products

Remodeling or purchasing commercial real estate

Types of Business Expansion Loans

Several different types of business expansion loans are available, each with its own benefits and drawbacks. The right option for your business ultimately depends on your industry, how much you need and how quickly you need to access funds. These are a few of the most popular types of business expansion loans:

Traditional Loans

Traditional bank loans are a common way to finance business expansion initiatives. Borrowers can use this type of small business loan for numerous purposes, including equipment purchases, real estate acquisitions and working capital needs.

Maximum loan amount: $500,000

$500,000 Loan term: One to 10 years

One to 10 years Interest rate: Around 7% to 30%

Around 7% to 30% Funding speed: 48 hours to 14 business days

This may be a good option if your business has a relationship with a bank that offers competitive loan options. Depending on the bank and your qualifications, interest rates may be more competitive than other financing types. Traditional business loans may also offer longer repayment terms that make them easier to manage from a cash flow perspective.

Still, bank loans often are more challenging to qualify for than other options—especially if your business doesn’t have a strong credit history. Banks typically require collateral, which can be a challenge for small businesses that don’t have adequate assets.

SBA Loans

U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) loans are some of the most sought-after financing products for small businesses. They offer significant advantages over other options, including low interest rates and extended repayment terms.

There are several different SBA loans, each of which can be used for different purposes. The most common type of SBA loan used for business expansion is the 7(a) loan. Business owners can use these for everything from equipment purchases and working capital needs to real estate acquisitions.

Maximum loan amount: $25 million

$25 million Loan term: Five to 25 years

Five to 25 years Interest rate: Maximum of Prime + 4.75%

Maximum of Prime + 4.75% Funding speed: Three weeks or more

Equipment Financing

Equipment financing helps businesses finance the cost of new machinery, vehicles and other business-related equipment. If you need to finance the purchase of new equipment to grow your business, equipment financing may be the right option.

Maximum loan amount: 100% of the equipment value

100% of the equipment value Loan term: Life expectancy of equipment

Life expectancy of equipment Interest rate: Around 8% to 30%

Around 8% to 30% Funding speed: As few as two business days

One of the benefits of equipment financing is that it can provide businesses with much-needed capital without requiring additional collateral. The equipment itself secures the loan. Still, equipment financing may require a personal guarantee from the business owner. This means that if your business defaults, you are personally responsible for repaying the debt.

Business Lines of Credit

A business line of credit is a type of revolving credit facility used to finance a wide variety of business expenses. This type of financing offers flexibility and fast access to capital as needed. For that reason, business owners commonly use lines of credit for everything from inventory purchases to working capital needs.

Maximum loan amount: $1 million

$1 million Loan term: Six months to five years

Six months to five years Interest rate: 7% to 25%

7% to 25% Funding speed: As little as one business day

Consider financing the expansion of your business with a line of credit if you want ongoing access to cash that can be repaid and accessed on a revolving basis.

Short-term Loans

Short-term loans are like traditional term loans but come with much shorter repayment terms—often between just three and 18 months. Borrowers typically use these loans for working capital needs or short-term expansion initiatives.

However, the short repayment terms can put a strain on your business’ cash flow. Additionally, if you don’t repay the loan on time, you may be subject to late fees and penalties.

Maximum loan amount: $250,000

$250,000 Loan term: Three to 18 months

Three to 18 months Interest rate: 10% and up

10% and up Funding speed: As little as one business day

Merchant Cash Advances

A merchant cash advance provides a business with an infusion of capital in exchange for a portion of future sales. A lender extends a loan and then automatically deducts a portion of each future sale until the loan is repaid. These loans often finance working capital needs, such as inventory purchases or marketing campaigns.

Maximum loan amount: $250,000

$250,000 Loan term: Deducted from sales receipts

Deducted from sales receipts Interest rate: Factor fee from 1.14 to 1.18

Factor fee from 1.14 to 1.18 Funding speed: Around one week

Invoice Financing

Invoice financing allows businesses to access funds that are tied up in outstanding invoices. The process involves selling invoices to a third-party invoice financing company that advances the borrower between 50% and 90% of the invoice amounts.

After the invoices are paid, the borrower receives the remaining funds, less a fee of around 3% of the loan amount. This can be a helpful option for businesses that are waiting on payment from customers.

Maximum loan amount: 50% to 90% of the invoice amount

50% to 90% of the invoice amount Loan term: Repaid when the invoice is paid

Repaid when the invoice is paid Interest rate: Factor fee of around 3%

Factor fee of around 3% Funding speed: As little as one business day

As with merchant cash advances, invoice financing can quickly provide businesses with much-needed capital—and with less rigorous qualification requirements than other financing products. However, these loans often have high interest rates and fees. Additionally, repayment terms are usually shorter than different types of loans, which can be challenging from a cash flow perspective.

Where to Get Business Expansion Loans

Business expansion loans are available through several lenders, including traditional banks, credit unions, online lenders and the SBA.

Banks and credit unions. Traditional banks and credit unions offer a wide variety of loan products, including business expansion loans. While banks and credit unions often have competitive interest rates, long repayment terms and large borrowing limits, they typically impose stricter eligibility requirements than other lenders. Additionally, it can take longer to get approved for a bank or credit union loan than for an online loan.

Traditional banks and credit unions offer a wide variety of loan products, including business expansion loans. While banks and credit unions often have competitive interest rates, long repayment terms and large borrowing limits, they typically impose stricter eligibility requirements than other lenders. Additionally, it can take longer to get approved for a bank or credit union loan than for an online loan. Online lenders. Online lenders can be a good fit for businesses needing quick capital access. These lenders typically have less stringent eligibility requirements than banks and credit unions, and the application process is more streamlined. Additionally, online lenders can offer competitive interest rates and fast approval times.

Online lenders can be a good fit for businesses needing quick capital access. These lenders typically have less stringent eligibility requirements than banks and credit unions, and the application process is more streamlined. Additionally, online lenders can offer competitive interest rates and fast approval times. SBA lenders. The SBA provides several loan programs designed to help small businesses grow and expand. SBA loans have low interest rates and longer repayment terms. Additionally, the SBA guarantees a portion of the loan, making this business expansion loan easier to qualify for.

How to Get a Business Expansion Loan

The process of getting a business expansion loan depends on the individual lender and the borrower’s needs and qualifications. However, there are a few general steps to follow when getting a business expansion loan:

Evaluate your needs. Before shopping for a loan, consider your plans to expand your business and how much it will likely cost. Also, consider whether you need a lump sum or prefer a revolving line of credit. Doing so can help you better identify a lender that offers business expansion loans in line with your needs. Research your options. Once you understand your borrowing needs, research your financing options. If you have an existing relationship with a local bank or credit union, the application and approval process may be easier than with a new lender. Compare each lender’s qualification requirements and review interest rates, fees and repayment terms to find the best deal. Gather the required documentation. After choosing a lender, familiarize yourself with its application requirements and compile the necessary documents. Requirements vary by lender and loan type, but many lenders review financial statements, tax returns and a business plan when evaluating applications. Submit an application. Some banks and credit unions require business owners to apply for loans in person. However, many banks and online lenders offer online applications. Follow your lender’s preferred application process and submit the necessary information. Await approval. Keep an eye out for phone calls and emails from your loan officer while awaiting approval. If the lender requires additional information or documentation to verify your identity or income, provide it as quickly as possible. This can help you expedite the underwriting process and receive funds to grow your business faster.

