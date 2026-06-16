How to Build a Retirement Income Plan That Lasts Through a High-Inflation Decade

Key Points

Over many decades, inflation has averaged roughly 3% -- so retirees need to plan for it.

Plus, it can be quite steep at times, and it has been on the high side recently.

Consider some inflation-resistance strategies for your financial future.

The $23,760 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook ›

If you're not factoring inflation into your retirement planning, you'll be kicking yourself years down the road. Even if inflation remains around average -- very roughly 3% -- for the coming 25 years, that's enough to cut the purchasing power of your nest egg in half.

Each of us should be planning for some level of inflation as we navigate our financial futures. And to play it safe, you might want to plan for high inflation, too.

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How to set up an inflation-resilient retirement

Delay claiming Social Security: Various studies have found that most (but not all) people will get the most out of Social Security by delaying claiming their benefits until age 70. Even delaying for just a few years can increase your benefits -- and the bigger your benefit check, the bigger increase you'll receive nearly every year from cost-of-living adjustments (COLAs).

Delay retiring: If you're worried about your nest egg shrinking, it's worth trying to grow it as much as possible before you retire. Delaying retiring for, say, three or five years will give you time to sock away more money, and it will mean your nest egg will have to support you for fewer years, too.

Invest in stocks effectively: Consider allocating a large portion of your assets to stocks. You'll probably only be tapping a portion of your nest egg in your first years of retirement. Much of what you don't expect to tap in the next five, if not 10, years might be invested in stocks. Remember that over many decades, the stock market has averaged annual gains of close to 10% -- far more than typical inflation rates.

Favor dividend-paying stocks: Dividends offer a win-win-win proposition: You collect dividend payments, the share price will likely rise over time, and the dividend, too, will often increase from year to year, in many cases keeping up with inflation. You can find some attractive dividend yields these days, too. For example. Pfizer recently yielded a whopping 6.7%, and PepsiCo recently yielded 4.1%. Consider some excellent dividend-focused ETFs, too, such as the Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEMKT: SCHD), which recently yielded 3.25% and offers diversification.

Consider buying TIPS: Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) are U.S. Treasury bonds indexed to the Consumer Price Index (CPI). So when inflation, measured by the CPI, rises, the bond's value rises, as does its interest payment. TIPS will often sport small interest rates, though, so they won't build your wealth much, but they'll protect what you invest in them.

Look into annuities offering inflation protection: An annuity is a contract in which you typically pay an insurance company a hefty sum in exchange for the promise of regular payments. We generally favor fixed annuities, and some of them will let you pay extra for annual increases in your payments.

Be strategic about your withdrawals: There are multiple approaches to retirement income withdrawals, and they're not necessarily set in stone. If you're living through a year or two with steep inflation, perhaps aim to withdraw less from your retirement coffers in those years. Or simply adopt a lower overall withdrawal rate plan for your whole retirement. While some plan on 4% withdrawals, you might plan on 3% or 3.5%, for instance.

Planning for inflation in retirement is a savvy move.

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Selena Maranjian has positions in Pfizer and Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Pfizer. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.