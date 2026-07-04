How to Build a Retirement Budget That Works Whether the 2027 COLA Is 2% or 4%

Key Points

It's too soon to know what Social Security's 2027 cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) will amount to.

Your best bet is to build a budget that holds up well, regardless of the exact number.

Make sure you're prioritizing your core expenses, and leave yourself wiggle room for unplanned bills.

The $23,760 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook ›

If you're collecting a monthly paycheck from Social Security, there's a key number you may be tracking -- the upcoming cost-of-living adjustment, or COLA. At this stage of the game, there are a number of estimates out there pointing to a larger COLA in 2027 than what came through in 2026.

It's too soon to nail down an official COLA, since those annual raises are based on third-quarter inflation data. That means that the Social Security Administration won't be able to confirm next year's COLA until October.

Missed Nvidia in 2009? This Rare Signal Is Flashing Again. In 2009, a "Double Down" signal flashed for a little-known chipmaker called Nvidia. For the first time in years, that same "Total Conviction" signal is flashing for a company 1/100th the size of Nvidia. Continue »

For this reason, it's important to build a 2027 retirement budget that's not dependent on any specific benefit increase. You should ideally be able to pay your bills whether next year's Social Security COLA is 2%, 4%, or somewhere in between. Here's how to set up a budget that actually works.

Start with your essential expenses

The key to setting up a budget is identifying your core expenses and making sure they take priority. List your essential costs like housing, transportation, medical care, utilities, and food, all of which need to come first.

From there, you can add line items for discretionary spending. You'll need to make sure your essential needs are covered before you make plans to subscribe to an extra streaming service or take a vacation.

Build in room for unplanned costs

Whether it's a leaky roof, a car that won't start, or a hospital stay that leaves you with a pile of medical bills, it's important to have room in your budget for unexpected expenses. Before you commit to any non-essential costs, make sure you're leaving yourself with enough income to pay for things that may catch you off guard.

Assume your COLA won't keep up with inflation

The whole purpose of Social Security COLAs is to help benefits keep up with inflation. In reality, they often fall short.

It's best to go into the new year assuming certain costs of yours will increase faster than the raise your benefits get. You may want to pre-emptively inflate those costs in your budget, especially if they're non-negotiable things like food and medication.

It's too soon to determine how much Social Security benefits will increase in the new year. Your best bet is really to construct a budget with the assumption that you won't get any COLA at all. That way, any increase that arrives will be a welcome surprise and give you that much more breathing room to cover your costs.

The $23,760 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook

If you're like most Americans, you're a few years (or more) behind on your retirement savings. But a handful of little-known "Social Security secrets" could help ensure a boost in your retirement income.

One easy trick could pay you as much as $23,760 more... each year! Once you learn how to maximize your Social Security benefits, we think you could retire confidently with the peace of mind we're all after. Join Stock Advisor to learn more about these strategies.

View the "Social Security secrets" »

The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.