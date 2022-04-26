How Brooks ran into Warren Buffett’s arms: podcast

Reuters Reuters

NEW YORK (Reuters Breakingviews) - The athletic-shoe company nearly expired while trying to compete with Nike and Adidas. Then Jim Weber stepped in and sharpened its focus to runners. The company’s boss explains in this episode of The Exchange how staying the course caught the attention of the Sage of Omaha.

Listen to the podcast https://traffic.megaphone.fm/THRH8683730134.mp3

Follow @jennifersaba https://twitter.com/jennifersaba on Twitter

(Editing by Pranav Kiran)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.