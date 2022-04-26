Markets

How Brooks ran into Warren Buffett’s arms: podcast

Jennifer Saba Reuters
NEW YORK (Reuters Breakingviews) - The athletic-shoe company nearly expired while trying to compete with Nike and Adidas. Then Jim Weber stepped in and sharpened its focus to runners. The company’s boss explains in this episode of The Exchange how staying the course caught the attention of the Sage of Omaha.

