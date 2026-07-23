How Brand Building Is Helping Victoria's Secret Grow Faster?

Victoria’s Secret & Company VSXY reported broad-based sales strength across its key businesses, with Victoria's Secret, PINK and Beauty each delivering double-digit sales growth. The company also achieved its fourth consecutive quarter of positive comparable sales, with total comparable sales increasing 13% in the first quarter of fiscal 2026. This momentum contributed to total sales growth of 15%, reflecting continued strength across its core brands.

The company saw its strongest customer growth among households earning less than $50,000 annually and more than $200,000, demonstrating broad brand appeal. It also continued to gain market share in intimates, particularly among customers aged 18 to 24, while traffic accelerated, further supporting continued business momentum.

Victoria's Secret highlighted that it is now more than a year into its Path to Potential strategy, with management focused on executing with greater precision and agility. The company is working to deepen customer connections while strengthening the foundation of the business to support sustainable long-term value creation. A key element of this strategy is its World Building approach, which focuses on creating distinct and emotionally resonant brand experiences for the Victoria's Secret and PINK brands to strengthen customer connections.

Victoria's Secret is building immersive brand ecosystems where product, marketing, customer experience and visual identity work together to create a distinct identity for each brand. The company describes the Victoria's Secret brand as sexy, glamorous and luxurious, while positioning PINK as bold, playful and irreverent. The company believes combining these brand identities with the right products and storytelling helps create stronger emotional connections with customers, supporting stronger business results.

Overall, management believes its focus on building stronger customer connections and distinct brand identities is strengthening brand relevance, supporting continued market share gains and reinforcing its long-term growth strategy.

The Zacks Rundown for VSXY

Shares of this Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company have gained 49.1% in the past six months against the industry’s decline of 4.4%.



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From a valuation standpoint, VSXY trades at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21, higher than the industry’s average of 14.41.



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for VSXY’s current and next fiscal year earnings implies a year-over-year rise of 55% and 19.1%, respectively.



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Other Stocks to Consider

Some other top-ranked stocks have been discussed below:

Urban Outfitters, Inc. URBN offers lifestyle products and services in the United States and internationally. At present, URBN carries a Zacks Rank of 2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for URBN’s current fiscal-year sales and earnings implies growth of 8.8% and 12.7%, respectively, from the year-ago figures. URBN has delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 12.2%, on average.

Levi Strauss & Co. LEVI designs, markets, and sells apparel and related accessories for men, women, and children in the United States and internationally. At present, LEVI carries a Zacks Rank of 2.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for LEVI’s current fiscal-year sales and earnings implies growth of 6.4% and 14.9%, respectively, from the year-ago figures. LEVI has delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 11.3%, on average.

Deckers Outdoors Corporation DECK, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. At present, Deckers carries a Zacks Rank of 2.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for DECK’s current fiscal-year sales and earnings indicates growth of 8.1% and 6.3%, respectively, from the year-ago figures. DECK delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 22.7%, on average.

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Victoria's Secret & Co. (VSXY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Deckers Outdoor Corporation (DECK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (URBN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.