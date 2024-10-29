How to Boost Your Portfolio with Top Utilities Stocks Set to Beat Earnings

Quarterly financial reports play a vital role on Wall Street, as they help investors see how a company has performed and what might be coming down the road in the near-term. And out of all of the metrics and results to consider, earnings is one of the most important.

Life and the stock market are both about expectations, and rising above what is expected is often rewarded, while falling short can come with negative consequences. Investors might want to try to capture stronger returns by finding positive earnings surprises.

The ability to identify stocks that are likely to top quarterly earnings expectations can be profitable, but it's no simple task. Here at Zacks, our Earnings ESP filter helps make things easier.

The Zacks Earnings ESP, Explained

The Zacks Earnings ESP, or Expected Surprise Prediction, aims to find earnings surprises by focusing on the most recent analyst revisions. The basic premise is that if an analyst reevaluates their earnings estimate ahead of an earnings release, it means they likely have new information that could possibly be more accurate.

Now that we understand the basic idea, let's look at how the Expected Surprise Prediction works. The ESP is calculated by comparing the Most Accurate Estimate to the Zacks Consensus Estimate, with the percentage difference between the two giving us the Zacks ESP figure.

In fact, when we combined a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) or better and a positive Earnings ESP, stocks produced a positive surprise 70% of the time. Perhaps most importantly, using these parameters has helped produce 28.3% annual returns on average, according to our 10 year backtest.

Stocks with a ranking of #3 (Hold), or 60% of all stocks covered by the Zacks Rank, are expected to perform in-line with the broader market. Stocks with rankings of #2 (Buy) and #1 (Strong Buy), or the top 15% and top 5% of stocks, respectively, should outperform the market; Strong Buy stocks should outperform more than any other rank.

Should You Consider American Electric Power?

The final step today is to look at a stock that meets our ESP qualifications. American Electric Power (AEP) earns a #3 (Hold) eight days from its next quarterly earnings release on November 6, 2024, and its Most Accurate Estimate comes in at $1.80 a share.

By taking the percentage difference between the $1.80 Most Accurate Estimate and the $1.78 Zacks Consensus Estimate, American Electric Power has an Earnings ESP of +0.94%. Investors should also know that AEP is one of a large group of stocks with positive ESPs. Make sure to utilize our Earnings ESP Filter to uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they've reported.

AEP is one of just a large database of Utilities stocks with positive ESPs. Another solid-looking stock is AES (AES).

AES is a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock, and is getting ready to report earnings on October 31, 2024. AES' Most Accurate Estimate sits at $0.62 a share two days from its next earnings release.

AES's Earnings ESP figure currently stands at +2.76% after taking the percentage difference between its Most Accurate Estimate and its Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.60.

AEP and AES' positive ESP figures tell us that both stocks have a good chance at beating analyst expectations in their next earnings report.

