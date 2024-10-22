How to Boost Your Portfolio with Top Transportation Stocks Set to Beat Earnings

Two factors often determine stock prices in the long run: earnings and interest rates. Investors can't control the latter, but they can focus on a company's earnings results every quarter.

Life and the stock market are both about expectations, and rising above what is expected is often rewarded, while falling short can come with negative consequences. Investors might want to try to capture stronger returns by finding positive earnings surprises.

Hunting for 'earnings whispers' or companies poised to beat their quarterly earnings estimates is a somewhat common practice. But that doesn't make it easy. One way that has been proven to work is by using the Zacks Earnings ESP tool.

The Zacks Earnings ESP, Explained

The Zacks Earnings ESP, or Expected Surprise Prediction, aims to find earnings surprises by focusing on the most recent analyst revisions. The basic premise is that if an analyst reevaluates their earnings estimate ahead of an earnings release, it means they likely have new information that could possibly be more accurate.

The core of the ESP model is comparing the Most Accurate Estimate to the Zacks Consensus Estimate, where the resulting percentage difference between the two equals the Expected Surprise Prediction. The Zacks Rank is also factored into the ESP metric to better help find companies that appear poised to top their next bottom-line consensus estimate, which will hopefully help lift the stock price.

When we join a positive earnings ESP with a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) or stronger, stocks posted a positive bottom-line surprise 70% of the time. Plus, this system saw investors produce roughly 28% annual returns on average, according to our 10 year backtest.

Stocks with a #3 (Hold) ranking, which is most stocks covered at 60%, are expected to perform in-line with the broader market. But stocks that fall into the #2 (Buy) and #1 (Strong Buy) ranking, or the top 15% and top 5% of stocks, respectively, should outperform the market. Strong Buy stocks should outperform more than any other rank.

Should You Consider ZIM Integrated Shipping Services?

Now that we understand what the ESP is and how beneficial it can be, let's dive into a stock that currently fits the bill. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM) earns a #1 (Strong Buy) right now and its Most Accurate Estimate sits at $6 a share, just 29 days from its upcoming earnings release on November 20, 2024.

By taking the percentage difference between the $6 Most Accurate Estimate and the $5.52 Zacks Consensus Estimate, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has an Earnings ESP of +8.63%. Investors should also know that ZIM is one of a large group of stocks with positive ESPs. Make sure to utilize our Earnings ESP Filter to uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they've reported.

ZIM is just one of a large group of Transportation stocks with a positive ESP figure. Southwest Airlines (LUV) is another qualifying stock you may want to consider.

Southwest Airlines is a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) stock, and is getting ready to report earnings on October 24, 2024. LUV's Most Accurate Estimate sits at $0.06 a share two days from its next earnings release.

For Southwest Airlines, the percentage difference between its Most Accurate Estimate and its Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.05 is +16.67%.

ZIM and LUV's positive ESP metrics may signal that a positive earnings surprise for both stocks is on the horizon.

Find Stocks to Buy or Sell Before They're Reported

Use the Zacks Earnings ESP Filter to turn up stocks with the highest probability of positively, or negatively, surprising to buy or sell before they're reported for profitable earnings season trading. Check it out here >>

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.