How to Boost Your Portfolio with Top Retail and Wholesale Stocks Set to Beat Earnings

Two factors often determine stock prices in the long run: earnings and interest rates. Investors can't control the latter, but they can focus on a company's earnings results every quarter.

We know earnings results are vital, but how a company performs compared to bottom line expectations can be even more important when it comes to stock prices, especially in the near-term. This means that investors might want to take advantage of these earnings surprises.

The ability to identify stocks that are likely to top quarterly earnings expectations can be profitable, but it's no simple task. Here at Zacks, our Earnings ESP filter helps make things easier.

The Zacks Earnings ESP, Explained

The Zacks Expected Surprise Prediction, or ESP, works by locking in on the most up-to-date analyst earnings revisions because they can be more accurate than estimates from weeks or even months before the actual release date. The thinking is pretty straightforward: analysts who provide earnings estimates closer to the report are likely to have more information.

Now that we understand the basic idea, let's look at how the Expected Surprise Prediction works. The ESP is calculated by comparing the Most Accurate Estimate to the Zacks Consensus Estimate, with the percentage difference between the two giving us the Zacks ESP figure.

Bringing together a positive earnings ESP alongside a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) or better has helped stocks report a positive earnings surprise 70% of the time. Furthermore, by using these parameters, investors have seen 28.3% annual returns on average, according to our 10 year backtest.

Stocks with a ranking of #3 (Hold), or 60% of all stocks covered by the Zacks Rank, are expected to perform in-line with the broader market. Stocks with rankings of #2 (Buy) and #1 (Strong Buy), or the top 15% and top 5% of stocks, respectively, should outperform the market; Strong Buy stocks should outperform more than any other rank.

Should You Consider Brinker International?

The final step today is to look at a stock that meets our ESP qualifications. Brinker International (EAT) earns a #1 (Strong Buy) five days from its next quarterly earnings release on August 14, 2024, and its Most Accurate Estimate comes in at $1.75 a share.

By taking the percentage difference between the $1.75 Most Accurate Estimate and the $1.65 Zacks Consensus Estimate, Brinker International has an Earnings ESP of +6.4%. Investors should also know that EAT is one of a large group of stocks with positive ESPs. Make sure to utilize our Earnings ESP Filter to uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they've reported.

EAT is just one of a large group of Retail and Wholesale stocks with a positive ESP figure. Sprouts Farmers (SFM) is another qualifying stock you may want to consider.

Sprouts Farmers, which is readying to report earnings on October 29, 2024, sits at a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) right now. It's Most Accurate Estimate is currently $0.75 a share, and SFM is 81 days out from its next earnings report.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Sprouts Farmers is $0.74, and when you take the percentage difference between that number and its Most Accurate Estimate, you get the Earnings ESP figure of +1.21%.

EAT and SFM's positive ESP metrics may signal that a positive earnings surprise for both stocks is on the horizon.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.