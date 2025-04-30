How to Boost Your Portfolio with Top Retail and Wholesale Stocks Set to Beat Earnings

Earnings are arguably the most important single number on a company's quarterly financial report. Wall Street clearly dives into all of the other metrics and management's input, but the EPS figure helps cut through all the noise.

We know earnings results are vital, but how a company performs compared to bottom line expectations can be even more important when it comes to stock prices, especially in the near-term. This means that investors might want to take advantage of these earnings surprises.

Hunting for 'earnings whispers' or companies poised to beat their quarterly earnings estimates is a somewhat common practice. But that doesn't make it easy. One way that has been proven to work is by using the Zacks Earnings ESP tool.

The Zacks Earnings ESP, Explained

The Zacks Expected Surprise Prediction, or ESP, works by locking in on the most up-to-date analyst earnings revisions because they can be more accurate than estimates from weeks or even months before the actual release date. The thinking is pretty straightforward: analysts who provide earnings estimates closer to the report are likely to have more information.

The core of the ESP model is comparing the Most Accurate Estimate to the Zacks Consensus Estimate, where the resulting percentage difference between the two equals the Expected Surprise Prediction. The Zacks Rank is also factored into the ESP metric to better help find companies that appear poised to top their next bottom-line consensus estimate, which will hopefully help lift the stock price.

Bringing together a positive earnings ESP alongside a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) or better has helped stocks report a positive earnings surprise 70% of the time. Furthermore, by using these parameters, investors have seen 28.3% annual returns on average, according to our 10 year backtest.

Stocks with a ranking of #3 (Hold), or 60% of all stocks covered by the Zacks Rank, are expected to perform in-line with the broader market. Stocks with rankings of #2 (Buy) and #1 (Strong Buy), or the top 15% and top 5% of stocks, respectively, should outperform the market; Strong Buy stocks should outperform more than any other rank.

Should You Consider Jack In The Box?

The last thing we will do today, now that we have a grasp on the ESP and how powerful of a tool it can be, is to quickly look at a qualifying stock. Jack In The Box (JACK) holds a #3 (Hold) at the moment and its Most Accurate Estimate comes in at $1.11 a share 14 days away from its upcoming earnings release on May 14, 2025.

Jack In The Box's Earnings ESP sits at +0.95%, which, as explained above, is calculated by taking the percentage difference between the $1.11 Most Accurate Estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.10. JACK is also part of a large group of stocks that boast a positive ESP. Make sure to utilize our Earnings ESP Filter to uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they've reported.

JACK is one of just a large database of Retail and Wholesale stocks with positive ESPs. Another solid-looking stock is Kohl's (KSS).

Slated to report earnings on May 29, 2025, Kohl's holds a #3 (Hold) ranking on the Zacks Rank, and it's Most Accurate Estimate is -$0.50 a share 29 days from its next quarterly update.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Kohl's is -$0.53, and when you take the percentage difference between that number and its Most Accurate Estimate, you get the Earnings ESP figure of +5.91%.

Because both stocks hold a positive Earnings ESP, JACK and KSS could potentially post earnings beats in their next reports.

Find Stocks to Buy or Sell Before They're Reported

Use the Zacks Earnings ESP Filter to turn up stocks with the highest probability of positively, or negatively, surprising to buy or sell before they're reported for profitable earnings season trading. Check it out here >>

Should You Invest in Janus Henderson Sustainable & Impact Core Bond ETF (JACK)?

Before you invest in Janus Henderson Sustainable & Impact Core Bond ETF (JACK), want to know the best stocks to buy for the next 30 days? Check out Zacks Investment Research for our free report on the 7 best stocks to buy.

Zacks Investment Research has been committed to providing investors with tools and independent research since 1978. For more than a quarter century, the Zacks Rank stock-rating system has more than doubled the S&P 500 with an average gain of +24.08% per year. (These returns cover a period from January 1, 1988 through May 6, 2024.)

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Janus Henderson Sustainable & Impact Core Bond ETF (JACK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Kohl's Corporation (KSS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.