How to Boost Your Portfolio with Top Retail and Wholesale Stocks Set to Beat Earnings

Earnings are arguably the most important single number on a company's quarterly financial report. Wall Street clearly dives into all of the other metrics and management's input, but the EPS figure helps cut through all the noise.

We know earnings results are vital, but how a company performs compared to bottom line expectations can be even more important when it comes to stock prices, especially in the near-term. This means that investors might want to take advantage of these earnings surprises.

The ability to identify stocks that are likely to top quarterly earnings expectations can be profitable, but it's no simple task. Here at Zacks, our Earnings ESP filter helps make things easier.

The Zacks Earnings ESP, Explained

The Zacks Earnings ESP is more formally known as the Expected Surprise Prediction, and it aims to grab the inside track on the latest analyst estimate revisions ahead of a company's report. The idea is relatively intuitive as a newer projection might be based on more complete information.

Now that we understand the basic idea, let's look at how the Expected Surprise Prediction works. The ESP is calculated by comparing the Most Accurate Estimate to the Zacks Consensus Estimate, with the percentage difference between the two giving us the Zacks ESP figure.

Bringing together a positive earnings ESP alongside a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) or better has helped stocks report a positive earnings surprise 70% of the time. Furthermore, by using these parameters, investors have seen 28.3% annual returns on average, according to our 10 year backtest.

Stocks with a ranking of #3 (Hold), or 60% of all stocks covered by the Zacks Rank, are expected to perform in-line with the broader market. Stocks with rankings of #2 (Buy) and #1 (Strong Buy), or the top 15% and top 5% of stocks, respectively, should outperform the market; Strong Buy stocks should outperform more than any other rank.

Should You Consider Abercrombie & Fitch?

The last thing we will do today, now that we have a grasp on the ESP and how powerful of a tool it can be, is to quickly look at a qualifying stock. Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF) holds a #1 (Strong Buy) at the moment and its Most Accurate Estimate comes in at $2.40 a share 29 days away from its upcoming earnings release on November 26, 2024.

ANF has an Earnings ESP figure of +3.97%, which, as explained above, is calculated by taking the percentage difference between the $2.40 Most Accurate Estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.31. Abercrombie & Fitch is one of a large database of stocks with positive ESPs. Make sure to utilize our Earnings ESP Filter to uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they've reported.

ANF is just one of a large group of Retail and Wholesale stocks with a positive ESP figure. Sprouts Farmers (SFM) is another qualifying stock you may want to consider.

Slated to report earnings on October 30, 2024, Sprouts Farmers holds a #1 (Strong Buy) ranking on the Zacks Rank, and it's Most Accurate Estimate is $0.84 a share two days from its next quarterly update.

For Sprouts Farmers, the percentage difference between its Most Accurate Estimate and its Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.76 is +9.84%.

Because both stocks hold a positive Earnings ESP, ANF and SFM could potentially post earnings beats in their next reports.

Find Stocks to Buy or Sell Before They're Reported

Use the Zacks Earnings ESP Filter to turn up stocks with the highest probability of positively, or negatively, surprising to buy or sell before they're reported for profitable earnings season trading. Check it out here >>

