How to Boost Your Portfolio with Top Retail and Wholesale Stocks Set to Beat Earnings

Two factors often determine stock prices in the long run: earnings and interest rates. Investors can't control the latter, but they can focus on a company's earnings results every quarter.

The earnings figure itself is key, of course, but a beat or miss on the bottom line can sometimes be just as, if not more, important. Therefore, investors should consider paying close attention to these earnings surprises, as a big beat can help a stock climb and vice versa.

Hunting for 'earnings whispers' or companies poised to beat their quarterly earnings estimates is a somewhat common practice. But that doesn't make it easy. One way that has been proven to work is by using the Zacks Earnings ESP tool.

The Zacks Earnings ESP, Explained

The Zacks Expected Surprise Prediction, or ESP, works by locking in on the most up-to-date analyst earnings revisions because they can be more accurate than estimates from weeks or even months before the actual release date. The thinking is pretty straightforward: analysts who provide earnings estimates closer to the report are likely to have more information.

The core of the ESP model is comparing the Most Accurate Estimate to the Zacks Consensus Estimate, where the resulting percentage difference between the two equals the Expected Surprise Prediction. The Zacks Rank is also factored into the ESP metric to better help find companies that appear poised to top their next bottom-line consensus estimate, which will hopefully help lift the stock price.

When we join a positive earnings ESP with a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) or stronger, stocks posted a positive bottom-line surprise 70% of the time. Plus, this system saw investors produce roughly 28% annual returns on average, according to our 10 year backtest.

Stocks with a ranking of #3 (Hold), or 60% of all stocks covered by the Zacks Rank, are expected to perform in-line with the broader market. Stocks with rankings of #2 (Buy) and #1 (Strong Buy), or the top 15% and top 5% of stocks, respectively, should outperform the market; Strong Buy stocks should outperform more than any other rank.

Should You Consider Burlington Stores?

Now that we understand what the ESP is and how beneficial it can be, let's dive into a stock that currently fits the bill. Burlington Stores (BURL) earns a #1 (Strong Buy) right now and its Most Accurate Estimate sits at $0.98 a share, just 29 days from its upcoming earnings release on August 22, 2024.

BURL has an Earnings ESP figure of +5.62%, which, as explained above, is calculated by taking the percentage difference between the $0.98 Most Accurate Estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.93. Burlington Stores is one of a large database of stocks with positive ESPs. Make sure to utilize our Earnings ESP Filter to uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they've reported.

BURL is just one of a large group of Retail and Wholesale stocks with a positive ESP figure. Chewy (CHWY) is another qualifying stock you may want to consider.

Slated to report earnings on September 4, 2024, Chewy holds a #1 (Strong Buy) ranking on the Zacks Rank, and it's Most Accurate Estimate is $0.23 a share 42 days from its next quarterly update.

Chewy's Earnings ESP figure currently stands at +1.61% after taking the percentage difference between its Most Accurate Estimate and its Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.22.

BURL and CHWY's positive ESP figures tell us that both stocks have a good chance at beating analyst expectations in their next earnings report.

