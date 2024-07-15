How to Boost Your Portfolio with Top Oils and Energy Stocks Set to Beat Earnings

Two factors often determine stock prices in the long run: earnings and interest rates. Investors can't control the latter, but they can focus on a company's earnings results every quarter.

We know earnings results are vital, but how a company performs compared to bottom line expectations can be even more important when it comes to stock prices, especially in the near-term. This means that investors might want to take advantage of these earnings surprises.

The ability to identify stocks that are likely to top quarterly earnings expectations can be profitable, but it's no simple task. Here at Zacks, our Earnings ESP filter helps make things easier.

The Zacks Earnings ESP, Explained

The Zacks Expected Surprise Prediction, or ESP, works by locking in on the most up-to-date analyst earnings revisions because they can be more accurate than estimates from weeks or even months before the actual release date. The thinking is pretty straightforward: analysts who provide earnings estimates closer to the report are likely to have more information.

The core of the ESP model is comparing the Most Accurate Estimate to the Zacks Consensus Estimate, where the resulting percentage difference between the two equals the Expected Surprise Prediction. The Zacks Rank is also factored into the ESP metric to better help find companies that appear poised to top their next bottom-line consensus estimate, which will hopefully help lift the stock price.

Bringing together a positive earnings ESP alongside a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) or better has helped stocks report a positive earnings surprise 70% of the time. Furthermore, by using these parameters, investors have seen 28.3% annual returns on average, according to our 10 year backtest.

Most stocks, about 60%, fall into the #3 (Hold) category, and they are expected to perform in-line with the broader market. Stocks with a #2 (Buy) and #1 (Strong Buy) rating, or the top 15% and top 5% of stocks, respectively, should outperform the market, with Strong Buy stocks outperforming more than any other rank.

Should You Consider Crescent Energy?

The last thing we will do today, now that we have a grasp on the ESP and how powerful of a tool it can be, is to quickly look at a qualifying stock. Crescent Energy (CRGY) holds a #1 (Strong Buy) at the moment and its Most Accurate Estimate comes in at $0.33 a share 30 days away from its upcoming earnings release on August 14, 2024.

CRGY has an Earnings ESP figure of +7.61%, which, as explained above, is calculated by taking the percentage difference between the $0.33 Most Accurate Estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.31. Crescent Energy is one of a large database of stocks with positive ESPs. Make sure to utilize our Earnings ESP Filter to uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they've reported.

CRGY is part of a big group of Oils and Energy stocks that boast a positive ESP, and investors may want to take a look at Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) as well.

Slated to report earnings on August 6, 2024, Enterprise Products Partners holds a #3 (Hold) ranking on the Zacks Rank, and it's Most Accurate Estimate is $0.68 a share 22 days from its next quarterly update.

Enterprise Products Partners' Earnings ESP figure currently stands at +3.82% after taking the percentage difference between its Most Accurate Estimate and its Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.66.

CRGY and EPD's positive ESP metrics may signal that a positive earnings surprise for both stocks is on the horizon.

