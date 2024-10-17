How to Boost Your Portfolio with Top Medical Stocks Set to Beat Earnings

Two factors often determine stock prices in the long run: earnings and interest rates. Investors can't control the latter, but they can focus on a company's earnings results every quarter.

The earnings figure itself is key, of course, but a beat or miss on the bottom line can sometimes be just as, if not more, important. Therefore, investors should consider paying close attention to these earnings surprises, as a big beat can help a stock climb and vice versa.

Hunting for 'earnings whispers' or companies poised to beat their quarterly earnings estimates is a somewhat common practice. But that doesn't make it easy. One way that has been proven to work is by using the Zacks Earnings ESP tool.

The Zacks Earnings ESP, Explained

The Zacks Expected Surprise Prediction, or ESP, works by locking in on the most up-to-date analyst earnings revisions because they can be more accurate than estimates from weeks or even months before the actual release date. The thinking is pretty straightforward: analysts who provide earnings estimates closer to the report are likely to have more information.

Now that we understand the basic idea, let's look at how the Expected Surprise Prediction works. The ESP is calculated by comparing the Most Accurate Estimate to the Zacks Consensus Estimate, with the percentage difference between the two giving us the Zacks ESP figure.

Bringing together a positive earnings ESP alongside a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) or better has helped stocks report a positive earnings surprise 70% of the time. Furthermore, by using these parameters, investors have seen 28.3% annual returns on average, according to our 10 year backtest.

Stocks with a #3 (Hold) ranking, which is most stocks covered at 60%, are expected to perform in-line with the broader market. But stocks that fall into the #2 (Buy) and #1 (Strong Buy) ranking, or the top 15% and top 5% of stocks, respectively, should outperform the market. Strong Buy stocks should outperform more than any other rank.

Should You Consider Solventum?

Now that we understand what the ESP is and how beneficial it can be, let's dive into a stock that currently fits the bill. Solventum (SOLV) earns a #3 (Hold) right now and its Most Accurate Estimate sits at $1.40 a share, just 21 days from its upcoming earnings release on November 7, 2024.

By taking the percentage difference between the $1.40 Most Accurate Estimate and the $1.38 Zacks Consensus Estimate, Solventum has an Earnings ESP of +1.46%. Investors should also know that SOLV is one of a large group of stocks with positive ESPs. Make sure to utilize our Earnings ESP Filter to uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they've reported.

SOLV is just one of a large group of Medical stocks with a positive ESP figure. TransMedics (TMDX) is another qualifying stock you may want to consider.

TransMedics, which is readying to report earnings on October 28, 2024, sits at a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) right now. It's Most Accurate Estimate is currently $0.36 a share, and TMDX is 11 days out from its next earnings report.

TransMedics' Earnings ESP figure currently stands at +26.63% after taking the percentage difference between its Most Accurate Estimate and its Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.28.

SOLV and TMDX's positive ESP metrics may signal that a positive earnings surprise for both stocks is on the horizon.

