How to Boost Your Portfolio with Top Medical Stocks Set to Beat Earnings

Wall Street watches a company's quarterly report closely to understand as much as possible about its recent performance and what to expect going forward. Of course, one figure often stands out among the rest: earnings.

We know earnings results are vital, but how a company performs compared to bottom line expectations can be even more important when it comes to stock prices, especially in the near-term. This means that investors might want to take advantage of these earnings surprises.

Hunting for 'earnings whispers' or companies poised to beat their quarterly earnings estimates is a somewhat common practice. But that doesn't make it easy. One way that has been proven to work is by using the Zacks Earnings ESP tool.

The Zacks Earnings ESP, Explained

The Zacks Earnings ESP is more formally known as the Expected Surprise Prediction, and it aims to grab the inside track on the latest analyst estimate revisions ahead of a company's report. The idea is relatively intuitive as a newer projection might be based on more complete information.

Now that we understand the basic idea, let's look at how the Expected Surprise Prediction works. The ESP is calculated by comparing the Most Accurate Estimate to the Zacks Consensus Estimate, with the percentage difference between the two giving us the Zacks ESP figure.

When we join a positive earnings ESP with a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) or stronger, stocks posted a positive bottom-line surprise 70% of the time. Plus, this system saw investors produce roughly 28% annual returns on average, according to our 10 year backtest.

Most stocks, about 60%, fall into the #3 (Hold) category, and they are expected to perform in-line with the broader market. Stocks with a #2 (Buy) and #1 (Strong Buy) rating, or the top 15% and top 5% of stocks, respectively, should outperform the market, with Strong Buy stocks outperforming more than any other rank.

Should You Consider HCA Healthcare?

The last thing we will do today, now that we have a grasp on the ESP and how powerful of a tool it can be, is to quickly look at a qualifying stock. HCA Healthcare (HCA) holds a #2 (Buy) at the moment and its Most Accurate Estimate comes in at $5.03 a share 21 days away from its upcoming earnings release on October 25, 2024.

HCA has an Earnings ESP figure of +1%, which, as explained above, is calculated by taking the percentage difference between the $5.03 Most Accurate Estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.99. HCA Healthcare is one of a large database of stocks with positive ESPs. Make sure to utilize our Earnings ESP Filter to uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they've reported.

HCA is one of just a large database of Medical stocks with positive ESPs. Another solid-looking stock is Cigna (CI).

Cigna is a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock, and is getting ready to report earnings on November 7, 2024. CI's Most Accurate Estimate sits at $7.23 a share 34 days from its next earnings release.

Cigna's Earnings ESP figure currently stands at +0.08% after taking the percentage difference between its Most Accurate Estimate and its Zacks Consensus Estimate of $7.22.

Because both stocks hold a positive Earnings ESP, HCA and CI could potentially post earnings beats in their next reports.

Find Stocks to Buy or Sell Before They're Reported

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.