How to Boost Your Portfolio with Top Medical Stocks Set to Beat Earnings

Quarterly financial reports play a vital role on Wall Street, as they help investors see how a company has performed and what might be coming down the road in the near-term. And out of all of the metrics and results to consider, earnings is one of the most important.

The earnings figure itself is key, of course, but a beat or miss on the bottom line can sometimes be just as, if not more, important. Therefore, investors should consider paying close attention to these earnings surprises, as a big beat can help a stock climb and vice versa.

Hunting for 'earnings whispers' or companies poised to beat their quarterly earnings estimates is a somewhat common practice. But that doesn't make it easy. One way that has been proven to work is by using the Zacks Earnings ESP tool.

The Zacks Earnings ESP, Explained

The Zacks Earnings ESP is more formally known as the Expected Surprise Prediction, and it aims to grab the inside track on the latest analyst estimate revisions ahead of a company's report. The idea is relatively intuitive as a newer projection might be based on more complete information.

Now that we understand the basic idea, let's look at how the Expected Surprise Prediction works. The ESP is calculated by comparing the Most Accurate Estimate to the Zacks Consensus Estimate, with the percentage difference between the two giving us the Zacks ESP figure.

In fact, when we combined a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) or better and a positive Earnings ESP, stocks produced a positive surprise 70% of the time. Perhaps most importantly, using these parameters has helped produce 28.3% annual returns on average, according to our 10 year backtest.

Most stocks, about 60%, fall into the #3 (Hold) category, and they are expected to perform in-line with the broader market. Stocks with a #2 (Buy) and #1 (Strong Buy) rating, or the top 15% and top 5% of stocks, respectively, should outperform the market, with Strong Buy stocks outperforming more than any other rank.

Should You Consider Humana?

Now that we understand what the ESP is and how beneficial it can be, let's dive into a stock that currently fits the bill. Humana (HUM) earns a #3 (Hold) right now and its Most Accurate Estimate sits at $10.01 a share, just 30 days from its upcoming earnings release on April 23, 2025.

HUM has an Earnings ESP figure of +0.53%, which, as explained above, is calculated by taking the percentage difference between the $10.01 Most Accurate Estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $9.95. Humana is one of a large database of stocks with positive ESPs. Make sure to utilize our Earnings ESP Filter to uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they've reported.

HUM is part of a big group of Medical stocks that boast a positive ESP, and investors may want to take a look at Astrazeneca (AZN) as well.

Slated to report earnings on April 24, 2025, Astrazeneca holds a #3 (Hold) ranking on the Zacks Rank, and it's Most Accurate Estimate is $1.14 a share 31 days from its next quarterly update.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Astrazeneca is $1.10, and when you take the percentage difference between that number and its Most Accurate Estimate, you get the Earnings ESP figure of +4.02%.

HUM and AZN's positive ESP figures tell us that both stocks have a good chance at beating analyst expectations in their next earnings report.

Zacks Investment Research has been committed to providing investors with tools and independent research since 1978. For more than a quarter century, the Zacks Rank stock-rating system has more than doubled the S&P 500 with an average gain of +24.08% per year. (These returns cover a period from January 1, 1988 through May 6, 2024.)

