How to Boost Your Portfolio with Top Industrial Products Stocks Set to Beat Earnings

Two factors often determine stock prices in the long run: earnings and interest rates. Investors can't control the latter, but they can focus on a company's earnings results every quarter.

The earnings figure itself is key, of course, but a beat or miss on the bottom line can sometimes be just as, if not more, important. Therefore, investors should consider paying close attention to these earnings surprises, as a big beat can help a stock climb and vice versa.

The ability to identify stocks that are likely to top quarterly earnings expectations can be profitable, but it's no simple task. Here at Zacks, our Earnings ESP filter helps make things easier.

The Zacks Earnings ESP, Explained

The Zacks Earnings ESP is more formally known as the Expected Surprise Prediction, and it aims to grab the inside track on the latest analyst estimate revisions ahead of a company's report. The idea is relatively intuitive as a newer projection might be based on more complete information.

The core of the ESP model is comparing the Most Accurate Estimate to the Zacks Consensus Estimate, where the resulting percentage difference between the two equals the Expected Surprise Prediction. The Zacks Rank is also factored into the ESP metric to better help find companies that appear poised to top their next bottom-line consensus estimate, which will hopefully help lift the stock price.

When we join a positive earnings ESP with a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) or stronger, stocks posted a positive bottom-line surprise 70% of the time. Plus, this system saw investors produce roughly 28% annual returns on average, according to our 10 year backtest.

Stocks with a ranking of #3 (Hold), or 60% of all stocks covered by the Zacks Rank, are expected to perform in-line with the broader market. Stocks with rankings of #2 (Buy) and #1 (Strong Buy), or the top 15% and top 5% of stocks, respectively, should outperform the market; Strong Buy stocks should outperform more than any other rank.

Should You Consider Stanley Black & Decker?

The final step today is to look at a stock that meets our ESP qualifications. Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) earns a #3 (Hold) seven days from its next quarterly earnings release on July 30, 2024, and its Most Accurate Estimate comes in at $0.87 a share.

SWK has an Earnings ESP figure of +1.47%, which, as explained above, is calculated by taking the percentage difference between the $0.87 Most Accurate Estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.85. Stanley Black & Decker is one of a large database of stocks with positive ESPs. Make sure to utilize our Earnings ESP Filter to uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they've reported.

SWK is just one of a large group of Industrial Products stocks with a positive ESP figure. Emerson Electric (EMR) is another qualifying stock you may want to consider.

Emerson Electric is a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) stock, and is getting ready to report earnings on August 7, 2024. EMR's Most Accurate Estimate sits at $1.43 a share 15 days from its next earnings release.

For Emerson Electric, the percentage difference between its Most Accurate Estimate and its Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.42 is +1.12%.

SWK and EMR's positive ESP figures tell us that both stocks have a good chance at beating analyst expectations in their next earnings report.

