How to Boost Your Portfolio with Top Finance Stocks Set to Beat Earnings

Two factors often determine stock prices in the long run: earnings and interest rates. Investors can't control the latter, but they can focus on a company's earnings results every quarter.

The earnings figure itself is key, of course, but a beat or miss on the bottom line can sometimes be just as, if not more, important. Therefore, investors should consider paying close attention to these earnings surprises, as a big beat can help a stock climb and vice versa.

Now that we know how important earnings and earnings surprises are, it's time to show investors how to take advantage of these events to boost their returns by utilizing the Zacks Earnings ESP filter.

The Zacks Earnings ESP, Explained

The Zacks Earnings ESP, or Expected Surprise Prediction, aims to find earnings surprises by focusing on the most recent analyst revisions. The basic premise is that if an analyst reevaluates their earnings estimate ahead of an earnings release, it means they likely have new information that could possibly be more accurate.

Now that we understand the basic idea, let's look at how the Expected Surprise Prediction works. The ESP is calculated by comparing the Most Accurate Estimate to the Zacks Consensus Estimate, with the percentage difference between the two giving us the Zacks ESP figure.

When we join a positive earnings ESP with a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) or stronger, stocks posted a positive bottom-line surprise 70% of the time. Plus, this system saw investors produce roughly 28% annual returns on average, according to our 10 year backtest.

Stocks with a ranking of #3 (Hold), or 60% of all stocks covered by the Zacks Rank, are expected to perform in-line with the broader market. Stocks with rankings of #2 (Buy) and #1 (Strong Buy), or the top 15% and top 5% of stocks, respectively, should outperform the market; Strong Buy stocks should outperform more than any other rank.

Should You Consider Victory Capital Holdings?

The final step today is to look at a stock that meets our ESP qualifications. Victory Capital Holdings (VCTR) earns a #2 (Buy) eight days from its next quarterly earnings release on November 7, 2024, and its Most Accurate Estimate comes in at $1.35 a share.

By taking the percentage difference between the $1.35 Most Accurate Estimate and the $1.34 Zacks Consensus Estimate, Victory Capital Holdings has an Earnings ESP of +1.05%. Investors should also know that VCTR is one of a large group of stocks with positive ESPs. Make sure to utilize our Earnings ESP Filter to uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they've reported.

VCTR is just one of a large group of Finance stocks with a positive ESP figure. T. Rowe Price (TROW) is another qualifying stock you may want to consider.

T. Rowe Price is a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) stock, and is getting ready to report earnings on November 1, 2024. TROW's Most Accurate Estimate sits at $2.38 a share two days from its next earnings release.

T. Rowe Price's Earnings ESP figure currently stands at +0.93% after taking the percentage difference between its Most Accurate Estimate and its Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.36.

Because both stocks hold a positive Earnings ESP, VCTR and TROW could potentially post earnings beats in their next reports.

