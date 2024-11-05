How to Boost Your Portfolio with Top Consumer Staples Stocks Set to Beat Earnings

Two factors often determine stock prices in the long run: earnings and interest rates. Investors can't control the latter, but they can focus on a company's earnings results every quarter.

The earnings figure itself is key, of course, but a beat or miss on the bottom line can sometimes be just as, if not more, important. Therefore, investors should consider paying close attention to these earnings surprises, as a big beat can help a stock climb and vice versa.

The ability to identify stocks that are likely to top quarterly earnings expectations can be profitable, but it's no simple task. Here at Zacks, our Earnings ESP filter helps make things easier.

The Zacks Earnings ESP, Explained

The Zacks Expected Surprise Prediction, or ESP, works by locking in on the most up-to-date analyst earnings revisions because they can be more accurate than estimates from weeks or even months before the actual release date. The thinking is pretty straightforward: analysts who provide earnings estimates closer to the report are likely to have more information.

The core of the ESP model is comparing the Most Accurate Estimate to the Zacks Consensus Estimate, where the resulting percentage difference between the two equals the Expected Surprise Prediction. The Zacks Rank is also factored into the ESP metric to better help find companies that appear poised to top their next bottom-line consensus estimate, which will hopefully help lift the stock price.

When we join a positive earnings ESP with a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) or stronger, stocks posted a positive bottom-line surprise 70% of the time. Plus, this system saw investors produce roughly 28% annual returns on average, according to our 10 year backtest.

Stocks with a ranking of #3 (Hold), or 60% of all stocks covered by the Zacks Rank, are expected to perform in-line with the broader market. Stocks with rankings of #2 (Buy) and #1 (Strong Buy), or the top 15% and top 5% of stocks, respectively, should outperform the market; Strong Buy stocks should outperform more than any other rank.

Should You Consider RH?

Now that we understand what the ESP is and how beneficial it can be, let's dive into a stock that currently fits the bill. RH (RH) earns a #3 (Hold) right now and its Most Accurate Estimate sits at $2.71 a share, just 30 days from its upcoming earnings release on December 5, 2024.

By taking the percentage difference between the $2.71 Most Accurate Estimate and the $2.68 Zacks Consensus Estimate, RH has an Earnings ESP of +1.31%. Investors should also know that RH is one of a large group of stocks with positive ESPs. Make sure to utilize our Earnings ESP Filter to uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they've reported.

RH is part of a big group of Consumer Staples stocks that boast a positive ESP, and investors may want to take a look at Freshpet (FRPT) as well.

Freshpet, which is readying to report earnings on February 24, 2025, sits at a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) right now. It's Most Accurate Estimate is currently $0.47 a share, and FRPT is 111 days out from its next earnings report.

For Freshpet, the percentage difference between its Most Accurate Estimate and its Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.42 is +11.36%.

Because both stocks hold a positive Earnings ESP, RH and FRPT could potentially post earnings beats in their next reports.

