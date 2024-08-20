How to Boost Your Portfolio with Top Consumer Staples Stocks Set to Beat Earnings

Two factors often determine stock prices in the long run: earnings and interest rates. Investors can't control the latter, but they can focus on a company's earnings results every quarter.

Life and the stock market are both about expectations, and rising above what is expected is often rewarded, while falling short can come with negative consequences. Investors might want to try to capture stronger returns by finding positive earnings surprises.

The ability to identify stocks that are likely to top quarterly earnings expectations can be profitable, but it's no simple task. Here at Zacks, our Earnings ESP filter helps make things easier.

The Zacks Earnings ESP, Explained

The Zacks Expected Surprise Prediction, or ESP, works by locking in on the most up-to-date analyst earnings revisions because they can be more accurate than estimates from weeks or even months before the actual release date. The thinking is pretty straightforward: analysts who provide earnings estimates closer to the report are likely to have more information.

Now that we understand the basic idea, let's look at how the Expected Surprise Prediction works. The ESP is calculated by comparing the Most Accurate Estimate to the Zacks Consensus Estimate, with the percentage difference between the two giving us the Zacks ESP figure.

Bringing together a positive earnings ESP alongside a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) or better has helped stocks report a positive earnings surprise 70% of the time. Furthermore, by using these parameters, investors have seen 28.3% annual returns on average, according to our 10 year backtest.

Stocks with a #3 (Hold) ranking, which is most stocks covered at 60%, are expected to perform in-line with the broader market. But stocks that fall into the #2 (Buy) and #1 (Strong Buy) ranking, or the top 15% and top 5% of stocks, respectively, should outperform the market. Strong Buy stocks should outperform more than any other rank.

Should You Consider Smucker?

Now that we understand what the ESP is and how beneficial it can be, let's dive into a stock that currently fits the bill. Smucker (SJM) earns a #3 (Hold) right now and its Most Accurate Estimate sits at $2.22 a share, just eight days from its upcoming earnings release on August 28, 2024.

By taking the percentage difference between the $2.22 Most Accurate Estimate and the $2.18 Zacks Consensus Estimate, Smucker has an Earnings ESP of +1.89%. Investors should also know that SJM is one of a large group of stocks with positive ESPs. Make sure to utilize our Earnings ESP Filter to uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they've reported.

SJM is one of just a large database of Consumer Staples stocks with positive ESPs. Another solid-looking stock is Beyond Meat (BYND).

Beyond Meat, which is readying to report earnings on November 13, 2024, sits at a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) right now. It's Most Accurate Estimate is currently -$0.44 a share, and BYND is 85 days out from its next earnings report.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Beyond Meat is -$0.45, and when you take the percentage difference between that number and its Most Accurate Estimate, you get the Earnings ESP figure of +1.87%.

SJM and BYND's positive ESP figures tell us that both stocks have a good chance at beating analyst expectations in their next earnings report.

