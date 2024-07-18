How to Boost Your Portfolio with Top Consumer Staples Stocks Set to Beat Earnings

Quarterly financial reports play a vital role on Wall Street, as they help investors see how a company has performed and what might be coming down the road in the near-term. And out of all of the metrics and results to consider, earnings is one of the most important.

The earnings figure itself is key, of course, but a beat or miss on the bottom line can sometimes be just as, if not more, important. Therefore, investors should consider paying close attention to these earnings surprises, as a big beat can help a stock climb and vice versa.

Now that we know how important earnings and earnings surprises are, it's time to show investors how to take advantage of these events to boost their returns by utilizing the Zacks Earnings ESP filter.

The Zacks Earnings ESP, Explained

The Zacks Earnings ESP, or Expected Surprise Prediction, aims to find earnings surprises by focusing on the most recent analyst revisions. The basic premise is that if an analyst reevaluates their earnings estimate ahead of an earnings release, it means they likely have new information that could possibly be more accurate.

Now that we understand the basic idea, let's look at how the Expected Surprise Prediction works. The ESP is calculated by comparing the Most Accurate Estimate to the Zacks Consensus Estimate, with the percentage difference between the two giving us the Zacks ESP figure.

When we join a positive earnings ESP with a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) or stronger, stocks posted a positive bottom-line surprise 70% of the time. Plus, this system saw investors produce roughly 28% annual returns on average, according to our 10 year backtest.

Stocks with a ranking of #3 (Hold), or 60% of all stocks covered by the Zacks Rank, are expected to perform in-line with the broader market. Stocks with rankings of #2 (Buy) and #1 (Strong Buy), or the top 15% and top 5% of stocks, respectively, should outperform the market; Strong Buy stocks should outperform more than any other rank.

Should You Consider Colgate-Palmolive?

The last thing we will do today, now that we have a grasp on the ESP and how powerful of a tool it can be, is to quickly look at a qualifying stock. Colgate-Palmolive (CL) holds a #2 (Buy) at the moment and its Most Accurate Estimate comes in at $0.88 a share eight days away from its upcoming earnings release on July 26, 2024.

Colgate-Palmolive's Earnings ESP sits at +0.97%, which, as explained above, is calculated by taking the percentage difference between the $0.88 Most Accurate Estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.87. CL is also part of a large group of stocks that boast a positive ESP. Make sure to utilize our Earnings ESP Filter to uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they've reported.

CL is part of a big group of Consumer Staples stocks that boast a positive ESP, and investors may want to take a look at RH (RH) as well.

RH is a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock, and is getting ready to report earnings on September 5, 2024. RH's Most Accurate Estimate sits at $1.72 a share 49 days from its next earnings release.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for RH is $1.59, and when you take the percentage difference between that number and its Most Accurate Estimate, you get the Earnings ESP figure of +7.79%.

CL and RH's positive ESP figures tell us that both stocks have a good chance at beating analyst expectations in their next earnings report.

