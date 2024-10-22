How to Boost Your Portfolio with Top Consumer Discretionary Stocks Set to Beat Earnings

Earnings are arguably the most important single number on a company's quarterly financial report. Wall Street clearly dives into all of the other metrics and management's input, but the EPS figure helps cut through all the noise.

Life and the stock market are both about expectations, and rising above what is expected is often rewarded, while falling short can come with negative consequences. Investors might want to try to capture stronger returns by finding positive earnings surprises.

Now that we know how important earnings and earnings surprises are, it's time to show investors how to take advantage of these events to boost their returns by utilizing the Zacks Earnings ESP filter.

The Zacks Earnings ESP, Explained

The Zacks Earnings ESP is more formally known as the Expected Surprise Prediction, and it aims to grab the inside track on the latest analyst estimate revisions ahead of a company's report. The idea is relatively intuitive as a newer projection might be based on more complete information.

Now that we understand the basic idea, let's look at how the Expected Surprise Prediction works. The ESP is calculated by comparing the Most Accurate Estimate to the Zacks Consensus Estimate, with the percentage difference between the two giving us the Zacks ESP figure.

When we join a positive earnings ESP with a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) or stronger, stocks posted a positive bottom-line surprise 70% of the time. Plus, this system saw investors produce roughly 28% annual returns on average, according to our 10 year backtest.

Most stocks, about 60%, fall into the #3 (Hold) category, and they are expected to perform in-line with the broader market. Stocks with a #2 (Buy) and #1 (Strong Buy) rating, or the top 15% and top 5% of stocks, respectively, should outperform the market, with Strong Buy stocks outperforming more than any other rank.

Should You Consider Roblox?

The last thing we will do today, now that we have a grasp on the ESP and how powerful of a tool it can be, is to quickly look at a qualifying stock. Roblox (RBLX) holds a #2 (Buy) at the moment and its Most Accurate Estimate comes in at -$0.34 a share nine days away from its upcoming earnings release on October 31, 2024.

By taking the percentage difference between the -$0.34 Most Accurate Estimate and the -$0.39 Zacks Consensus Estimate, Roblox has an Earnings ESP of +11.83%. Investors should also know that RBLX is one of a large group of stocks with positive ESPs. Make sure to utilize our Earnings ESP Filter to uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they've reported.

RBLX is just one of a large group of Consumer Discretionary stocks with a positive ESP figure. Live Nation (LYV) is another qualifying stock you may want to consider.

Live Nation is a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock, and is getting ready to report earnings on November 7, 2024. LYV's Most Accurate Estimate sits at $1.65 a share 16 days from its next earnings release.

Live Nation's Earnings ESP figure currently stands at +3.27% after taking the percentage difference between its Most Accurate Estimate and its Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.60.

RBLX and LYV's positive ESP figures tell us that both stocks have a good chance at beating analyst expectations in their next earnings report.

