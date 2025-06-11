How to Boost Your Portfolio with Top Consumer Discretionary Stocks Set to Beat Earnings

Wall Street watches a company's quarterly report closely to understand as much as possible about its recent performance and what to expect going forward. Of course, one figure often stands out among the rest: earnings.

Life and the stock market are both about expectations, and rising above what is expected is often rewarded, while falling short can come with negative consequences. Investors might want to try to capture stronger returns by finding positive earnings surprises.

Hunting for 'earnings whispers' or companies poised to beat their quarterly earnings estimates is a somewhat common practice. But that doesn't make it easy. One way that has been proven to work is by using the Zacks Earnings ESP tool.

The Zacks Earnings ESP, Explained

The Zacks Earnings ESP, or Expected Surprise Prediction, aims to find earnings surprises by focusing on the most recent analyst revisions. The basic premise is that if an analyst reevaluates their earnings estimate ahead of an earnings release, it means they likely have new information that could possibly be more accurate.

With this in mind, the Expected Surprise Prediction compares the Most Accurate Estimate (being the most recent) against the overall Zacks Consensus Estimate. The percentage difference provides the ESP figure. The system also utilizes our core Zacks Rank to provide a stronger system for identifying stocks that might beat their next quarterly earnings estimate and possibly see the stock price climb.

Bringing together a positive earnings ESP alongside a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) or better has helped stocks report a positive earnings surprise 70% of the time. Furthermore, by using these parameters, investors have seen 28.3% annual returns on average, according to our 10 year backtest.

Stocks with a #3 (Hold) ranking, which is most stocks covered at 60%, are expected to perform in-line with the broader market. But stocks that fall into the #2 (Buy) and #1 (Strong Buy) ranking, or the top 15% and top 5% of stocks, respectively, should outperform the market. Strong Buy stocks should outperform more than any other rank.

Should You Consider Carnival?

Now that we understand what the ESP is and how beneficial it can be, let's dive into a stock that currently fits the bill. Carnival (CCL) earns a #3 (Hold) right now and its Most Accurate Estimate sits at $0.25 a share, just 13 days from its upcoming earnings release on June 24, 2025.

CCL has an Earnings ESP figure of +8.42%, which, as explained above, is calculated by taking the percentage difference between the $0.25 Most Accurate Estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.23. Carnival is one of a large database of stocks with positive ESPs. Make sure to utilize our Earnings ESP Filter to uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they've reported.

CCL is just one of a large group of Consumer Discretionary stocks with a positive ESP figure. Hasbro (HAS) is another qualifying stock you may want to consider.

Slated to report earnings on July 24, 2025, Hasbro holds a #3 (Hold) ranking on the Zacks Rank, and it's Most Accurate Estimate is $0.79 a share 43 days from its next quarterly update.

Hasbro's Earnings ESP figure currently stands at +2.84% after taking the percentage difference between its Most Accurate Estimate and its Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.77.

Because both stocks hold a positive Earnings ESP, CCL and HAS could potentially post earnings beats in their next reports.

