How to Boost Your Portfolio with Top Consumer Discretionary Stocks Set to Beat Earnings

Wall Street watches a company's quarterly report closely to understand as much as possible about its recent performance and what to expect going forward. Of course, one figure often stands out among the rest: earnings.

Life and the stock market are both about expectations, and rising above what is expected is often rewarded, while falling short can come with negative consequences. Investors might want to try to capture stronger returns by finding positive earnings surprises.

The ability to identify stocks that are likely to top quarterly earnings expectations can be profitable, but it's no simple task. Here at Zacks, our Earnings ESP filter helps make things easier.

The Zacks Earnings ESP, Explained

The Zacks Earnings ESP, or Expected Surprise Prediction, aims to find earnings surprises by focusing on the most recent analyst revisions. The basic premise is that if an analyst reevaluates their earnings estimate ahead of an earnings release, it means they likely have new information that could possibly be more accurate.

Now that we understand the basic idea, let's look at how the Expected Surprise Prediction works. The ESP is calculated by comparing the Most Accurate Estimate to the Zacks Consensus Estimate, with the percentage difference between the two giving us the Zacks ESP figure.

In fact, when we combined a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) or better and a positive Earnings ESP, stocks produced a positive surprise 70% of the time. Perhaps most importantly, using these parameters has helped produce 28.3% annual returns on average, according to our 10 year backtest.

Stocks with a ranking of #3 (Hold), or 60% of all stocks covered by the Zacks Rank, are expected to perform in-line with the broader market. Stocks with rankings of #2 (Buy) and #1 (Strong Buy), or the top 15% and top 5% of stocks, respectively, should outperform the market; Strong Buy stocks should outperform more than any other rank.

Should You Consider Ralph Lauren?

Now that we understand what the ESP is and how beneficial it can be, let's dive into a stock that currently fits the bill. Ralph Lauren (RL) earns a #3 (Hold) right now and its Most Accurate Estimate sits at $1.99 a share, just 30 days from its upcoming earnings release on May 22, 2025.

RL has an Earnings ESP figure of +2.14%, which, as explained above, is calculated by taking the percentage difference between the $1.99 Most Accurate Estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.95. Ralph Lauren is one of a large database of stocks with positive ESPs. Make sure to utilize our Earnings ESP Filter to uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they've reported.

RL is one of just a large database of Consumer Discretionary stocks with positive ESPs. Another solid-looking stock is Netflix (NFLX).

Slated to report earnings on July 17, 2025, Netflix holds a #3 (Hold) ranking on the Zacks Rank, and it's Most Accurate Estimate is $6.40 a share 86 days from its next quarterly update.

Netflix's Earnings ESP figure currently stands at +1.43% after taking the percentage difference between its Most Accurate Estimate and its Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6.31.

Because both stocks hold a positive Earnings ESP, RL and NFLX could potentially post earnings beats in their next reports.

