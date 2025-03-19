How to Boost Your Portfolio with Top Consumer Discretionary Stocks Set to Beat Earnings

Two factors often determine stock prices in the long run: earnings and interest rates. Investors can't control the latter, but they can focus on a company's earnings results every quarter.

The earnings figure itself is key, of course, but a beat or miss on the bottom line can sometimes be just as, if not more, important. Therefore, investors should consider paying close attention to these earnings surprises, as a big beat can help a stock climb and vice versa.

The ability to identify stocks that are likely to top quarterly earnings expectations can be profitable, but it's no simple task. Here at Zacks, our Earnings ESP filter helps make things easier.

The Zacks Earnings ESP, Explained

The Zacks Expected Surprise Prediction, or ESP, works by locking in on the most up-to-date analyst earnings revisions because they can be more accurate than estimates from weeks or even months before the actual release date. The thinking is pretty straightforward: analysts who provide earnings estimates closer to the report are likely to have more information.

The core of the ESP model is comparing the Most Accurate Estimate to the Zacks Consensus Estimate, where the resulting percentage difference between the two equals the Expected Surprise Prediction. The Zacks Rank is also factored into the ESP metric to better help find companies that appear poised to top their next bottom-line consensus estimate, which will hopefully help lift the stock price.

In fact, when we combined a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) or better and a positive Earnings ESP, stocks produced a positive surprise 70% of the time. Perhaps most importantly, using these parameters has helped produce 28.3% annual returns on average, according to our 10 year backtest.

Stocks with a #3 (Hold) ranking, which is most stocks covered at 60%, are expected to perform in-line with the broader market. But stocks that fall into the #2 (Buy) and #1 (Strong Buy) ranking, or the top 15% and top 5% of stocks, respectively, should outperform the market. Strong Buy stocks should outperform more than any other rank.

Should You Consider Nike?

The last thing we will do today, now that we have a grasp on the ESP and how powerful of a tool it can be, is to quickly look at a qualifying stock. Nike (NKE) holds a #3 (Hold) at the moment and its Most Accurate Estimate comes in at $0.30 a share one day away from its upcoming earnings release on March 20, 2025.

By taking the percentage difference between the $0.30 Most Accurate Estimate and the $0.28 Zacks Consensus Estimate, Nike has an Earnings ESP of +7.55%. Investors should also know that NKE is one of a large group of stocks with positive ESPs. Make sure to utilize our Earnings ESP Filter to uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they've reported.

NKE is just one of a large group of Consumer Discretionary stocks with a positive ESP figure. Royal Caribbean (RCL) is another qualifying stock you may want to consider.

Royal Caribbean, which is readying to report earnings on April 24, 2025, sits at a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) right now. It's Most Accurate Estimate is currently $2.53 a share, and RCL is 36 days out from its next earnings report.

Royal Caribbean's Earnings ESP figure currently stands at +0.51% after taking the percentage difference between its Most Accurate Estimate and its Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.52.

Because both stocks hold a positive Earnings ESP, NKE and RCL could potentially post earnings beats in their next reports.

Find Stocks to Buy or Sell Before They're Reported

Zacks Investment Research has been committed to providing investors with tools and independent research since 1978. For more than a quarter century, the Zacks Rank stock-rating system has more than doubled the S&P 500 with an average gain of +24.08% per year. (These returns cover a period from January 1, 1988 through May 6, 2024.)

