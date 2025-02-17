How to Boost Your Portfolio with Top Consumer Discretionary Stocks Set to Beat Earnings

Quarterly financial reports play a vital role on Wall Street, as they help investors see how a company has performed and what might be coming down the road in the near-term. And out of all of the metrics and results to consider, earnings is one of the most important.

The earnings figure itself is key, of course, but a beat or miss on the bottom line can sometimes be just as, if not more, important. Therefore, investors should consider paying close attention to these earnings surprises, as a big beat can help a stock climb and vice versa.

The ability to identify stocks that are likely to top quarterly earnings expectations can be profitable, but it's no simple task. Here at Zacks, our Earnings ESP filter helps make things easier.

The Zacks Earnings ESP, Explained

The Zacks Earnings ESP, or Expected Surprise Prediction, aims to find earnings surprises by focusing on the most recent analyst revisions. The basic premise is that if an analyst reevaluates their earnings estimate ahead of an earnings release, it means they likely have new information that could possibly be more accurate.

With this in mind, the Expected Surprise Prediction compares the Most Accurate Estimate (being the most recent) against the overall Zacks Consensus Estimate. The percentage difference provides the ESP figure. The system also utilizes our core Zacks Rank to provide a stronger system for identifying stocks that might beat their next quarterly earnings estimate and possibly see the stock price climb.

Bringing together a positive earnings ESP alongside a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) or better has helped stocks report a positive earnings surprise 70% of the time. Furthermore, by using these parameters, investors have seen 28.3% annual returns on average, according to our 10 year backtest.

Most stocks, about 60%, fall into the #3 (Hold) category, and they are expected to perform in-line with the broader market. Stocks with a #2 (Buy) and #1 (Strong Buy) rating, or the top 15% and top 5% of stocks, respectively, should outperform the market, with Strong Buy stocks outperforming more than any other rank.

Should You Consider Hasbro?

The last thing we will do today, now that we have a grasp on the ESP and how powerful of a tool it can be, is to quickly look at a qualifying stock. Hasbro (HAS) holds a #3 (Hold) at the moment and its Most Accurate Estimate comes in at $0.39 a share three days away from its upcoming earnings release on February 20, 2025.

By taking the percentage difference between the $0.39 Most Accurate Estimate and the $0.36 Zacks Consensus Estimate, Hasbro has an Earnings ESP of +9.2%. Investors should also know that HAS is one of a large group of stocks with positive ESPs. Make sure to utilize our Earnings ESP Filter to uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they've reported.

HAS is just one of a large group of Consumer Discretionary stocks with a positive ESP figure. Lululemon (LULU) is another qualifying stock you may want to consider.

Lululemon is a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) stock, and is getting ready to report earnings on March 20, 2025. LULU's Most Accurate Estimate sits at $5.86 a share 31 days from its next earnings release.

For Lululemon, the percentage difference between its Most Accurate Estimate and its Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.83 is +0.41%.

HAS and LULU's positive ESP figures tell us that both stocks have a good chance at beating analyst expectations in their next earnings report.

