How to Boost Your Portfolio with Top Computer and Technology Stocks Set to Beat Earnings

Earnings are arguably the most important single number on a company's quarterly financial report. Wall Street clearly dives into all of the other metrics and management's input, but the EPS figure helps cut through all the noise.

We know earnings results are vital, but how a company performs compared to bottom line expectations can be even more important when it comes to stock prices, especially in the near-term. This means that investors might want to take advantage of these earnings surprises.

Now that we know how important earnings and earnings surprises are, it's time to show investors how to take advantage of these events to boost their returns by utilizing the Zacks Earnings ESP filter.

The Zacks Earnings ESP, Explained

The Zacks Earnings ESP is more formally known as the Expected Surprise Prediction, and it aims to grab the inside track on the latest analyst estimate revisions ahead of a company's report. The idea is relatively intuitive as a newer projection might be based on more complete information.

The core of the ESP model is comparing the Most Accurate Estimate to the Zacks Consensus Estimate, where the resulting percentage difference between the two equals the Expected Surprise Prediction. The Zacks Rank is also factored into the ESP metric to better help find companies that appear poised to top their next bottom-line consensus estimate, which will hopefully help lift the stock price.

In fact, when we combined a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) or better and a positive Earnings ESP, stocks produced a positive surprise 70% of the time. Perhaps most importantly, using these parameters has helped produce 28.3% annual returns on average, according to our 10 year backtest.

Stocks with a ranking of #3 (Hold), or 60% of all stocks covered by the Zacks Rank, are expected to perform in-line with the broader market. Stocks with rankings of #2 (Buy) and #1 (Strong Buy), or the top 15% and top 5% of stocks, respectively, should outperform the market; Strong Buy stocks should outperform more than any other rank.

Should You Consider Pinterest?

The last thing we will do today, now that we have a grasp on the ESP and how powerful of a tool it can be, is to quickly look at a qualifying stock. Pinterest (PINS) holds a #3 (Hold) at the moment and its Most Accurate Estimate comes in at $0.30 a share four days away from its upcoming earnings release on July 30, 2024.

By taking the percentage difference between the $0.30 Most Accurate Estimate and the $0.28 Zacks Consensus Estimate, Pinterest has an Earnings ESP of +7.14%. Investors should also know that PINS is one of a large group of stocks with positive ESPs. Make sure to utilize our Earnings ESP Filter to uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they've reported.

PINS is part of a big group of Computer and Technology stocks that boast a positive ESP, and investors may want to take a look at Western Digital (WDC) as well.

Slated to report earnings on July 31, 2024, Western Digital holds a #1 (Strong Buy) ranking on the Zacks Rank, and it's Most Accurate Estimate is $1.66 a share five days from its next quarterly update.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Western Digital is $1.26, and when you take the percentage difference between that number and its Most Accurate Estimate, you get the Earnings ESP figure of +31.75%.

Because both stocks hold a positive Earnings ESP, PINS and WDC could potentially post earnings beats in their next reports.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.