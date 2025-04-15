How to Boost Your Portfolio with Top Computer and Technology Stocks Set to Beat Earnings

Two factors often determine stock prices in the long run: earnings and interest rates. Investors can't control the latter, but they can focus on a company's earnings results every quarter.

Life and the stock market are both about expectations, and rising above what is expected is often rewarded, while falling short can come with negative consequences. Investors might want to try to capture stronger returns by finding positive earnings surprises.

Now that we know how important earnings and earnings surprises are, it's time to show investors how to take advantage of these events to boost their returns by utilizing the Zacks Earnings ESP filter.

The Zacks Earnings ESP, Explained

The Zacks Expected Surprise Prediction, or ESP, works by locking in on the most up-to-date analyst earnings revisions because they can be more accurate than estimates from weeks or even months before the actual release date. The thinking is pretty straightforward: analysts who provide earnings estimates closer to the report are likely to have more information.

The core of the ESP model is comparing the Most Accurate Estimate to the Zacks Consensus Estimate, where the resulting percentage difference between the two equals the Expected Surprise Prediction. The Zacks Rank is also factored into the ESP metric to better help find companies that appear poised to top their next bottom-line consensus estimate, which will hopefully help lift the stock price.

In fact, when we combined a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) or better and a positive Earnings ESP, stocks produced a positive surprise 70% of the time. Perhaps most importantly, using these parameters has helped produce 28.3% annual returns on average, according to our 10 year backtest.

Most stocks, about 60%, fall into the #3 (Hold) category, and they are expected to perform in-line with the broader market. Stocks with a #2 (Buy) and #1 (Strong Buy) rating, or the top 15% and top 5% of stocks, respectively, should outperform the market, with Strong Buy stocks outperforming more than any other rank.

Should You Consider Super Micro Computer?

The last thing we will do today, now that we have a grasp on the ESP and how powerful of a tool it can be, is to quickly look at a qualifying stock. Super Micro Computer (SMCI) holds a #1 (Strong Buy) at the moment and its Most Accurate Estimate comes in at $0.55 a share 14 days away from its upcoming earnings release on April 29, 2025.

Super Micro Computer's Earnings ESP sits at +6.8%, which, as explained above, is calculated by taking the percentage difference between the $0.55 Most Accurate Estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.52. SMCI is also part of a large group of stocks that boast a positive ESP. Make sure to utilize our Earnings ESP Filter to uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they've reported.

SMCI is just one of a large group of Computer and Technology stocks with a positive ESP figure. Roper Technologies (ROP) is another qualifying stock you may want to consider.

Roper Technologies, which is readying to report earnings on April 28, 2025, sits at a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) right now. It's Most Accurate Estimate is currently $4.74 a share, and ROP is 13 days out from its next earnings report.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Roper Technologies is $4.73, and when you take the percentage difference between that number and its Most Accurate Estimate, you get the Earnings ESP figure of +0.24%.

SMCI and ROP's positive ESP metrics may signal that a positive earnings surprise for both stocks is on the horizon.

