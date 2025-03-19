How to Boost Your Portfolio with Top Computer and Technology Stocks Set to Beat Earnings

Wall Street watches a company's quarterly report closely to understand as much as possible about its recent performance and what to expect going forward. Of course, one figure often stands out among the rest: earnings.

We know earnings results are vital, but how a company performs compared to bottom line expectations can be even more important when it comes to stock prices, especially in the near-term. This means that investors might want to take advantage of these earnings surprises.

The ability to identify stocks that are likely to top quarterly earnings expectations can be profitable, but it's no simple task. Here at Zacks, our Earnings ESP filter helps make things easier.

The Zacks Earnings ESP, Explained

The Zacks Earnings ESP, or Expected Surprise Prediction, aims to find earnings surprises by focusing on the most recent analyst revisions. The basic premise is that if an analyst reevaluates their earnings estimate ahead of an earnings release, it means they likely have new information that could possibly be more accurate.

The core of the ESP model is comparing the Most Accurate Estimate to the Zacks Consensus Estimate, where the resulting percentage difference between the two equals the Expected Surprise Prediction. The Zacks Rank is also factored into the ESP metric to better help find companies that appear poised to top their next bottom-line consensus estimate, which will hopefully help lift the stock price.

In fact, when we combined a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) or better and a positive Earnings ESP, stocks produced a positive surprise 70% of the time. Perhaps most importantly, using these parameters has helped produce 28.3% annual returns on average, according to our 10 year backtest.

Most stocks, about 60%, fall into the #3 (Hold) category, and they are expected to perform in-line with the broader market. Stocks with a #2 (Buy) and #1 (Strong Buy) rating, or the top 15% and top 5% of stocks, respectively, should outperform the market, with Strong Buy stocks outperforming more than any other rank.

Should You Consider Jabil?

The final step today is to look at a stock that meets our ESP qualifications. Jabil (JBL) earns a #2 (Buy) one day from its next quarterly earnings release on March 20, 2025, and its Most Accurate Estimate comes in at $1.83 a share.

By taking the percentage difference between the $1.83 Most Accurate Estimate and the $1.81 Zacks Consensus Estimate, Jabil has an Earnings ESP of +0.92%. Investors should also know that JBL is one of a large group of stocks with positive ESPs. Make sure to utilize our Earnings ESP Filter to uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they've reported.

JBL is one of just a large database of Computer and Technology stocks with positive ESPs. Another solid-looking stock is Nvidia (NVDA).

Nvidia, which is readying to report earnings on May 28, 2025, sits at a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) right now. It's Most Accurate Estimate is currently $0.93 a share, and NVDA is 70 days out from its next earnings report.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Nvidia is $0.92, and when you take the percentage difference between that number and its Most Accurate Estimate, you get the Earnings ESP figure of +0.49%.

JBL and NVDA's positive ESP figures tell us that both stocks have a good chance at beating analyst expectations in their next earnings report.

Should You Invest in Jabil, Inc. (JBL)?

Zacks Investment Research has been committed to providing investors with tools and independent research since 1978. For more than a quarter century, the Zacks Rank stock-rating system has more than doubled the S&P 500 with an average gain of +24.08% per year. (These returns cover a period from January 1, 1988 through May 6, 2024.)

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

