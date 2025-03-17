How to Boost Your Portfolio with Top Computer and Technology Stocks Set to Beat Earnings

Earnings are arguably the most important single number on a company's quarterly financial report. Wall Street clearly dives into all of the other metrics and management's input, but the EPS figure helps cut through all the noise.

The earnings figure itself is key, of course, but a beat or miss on the bottom line can sometimes be just as, if not more, important. Therefore, investors should consider paying close attention to these earnings surprises, as a big beat can help a stock climb and vice versa.

The ability to identify stocks that are likely to top quarterly earnings expectations can be profitable, but it's no simple task. Here at Zacks, our Earnings ESP filter helps make things easier.

The Zacks Earnings ESP, Explained

The Zacks Earnings ESP, or Expected Surprise Prediction, aims to find earnings surprises by focusing on the most recent analyst revisions. The basic premise is that if an analyst reevaluates their earnings estimate ahead of an earnings release, it means they likely have new information that could possibly be more accurate.

With this in mind, the Expected Surprise Prediction compares the Most Accurate Estimate (being the most recent) against the overall Zacks Consensus Estimate. The percentage difference provides the ESP figure. The system also utilizes our core Zacks Rank to provide a stronger system for identifying stocks that might beat their next quarterly earnings estimate and possibly see the stock price climb.

Bringing together a positive earnings ESP alongside a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) or better has helped stocks report a positive earnings surprise 70% of the time. Furthermore, by using these parameters, investors have seen 28.3% annual returns on average, according to our 10 year backtest.

Stocks with a #3 (Hold) ranking, which is most stocks covered at 60%, are expected to perform in-line with the broader market. But stocks that fall into the #2 (Buy) and #1 (Strong Buy) ranking, or the top 15% and top 5% of stocks, respectively, should outperform the market. Strong Buy stocks should outperform more than any other rank.

Should You Consider ASML?

Now that we understand what the ESP is and how beneficial it can be, let's dive into a stock that currently fits the bill. ASML (ASML) earns a #3 (Hold) right now and its Most Accurate Estimate sits at $6.40 a share, just 30 days from its upcoming earnings release on April 16, 2025.

ASML's Earnings ESP sits at +4.58%, which, as explained above, is calculated by taking the percentage difference between the $6.40 Most Accurate Estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6.12. ASML is also part of a large group of stocks that boast a positive ESP. Make sure to utilize our Earnings ESP Filter to uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they've reported.

ASML is one of just a large database of Computer and Technology stocks with positive ESPs. Another solid-looking stock is Autodesk (ADSK).

Autodesk is a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock, and is getting ready to report earnings on June 10, 2025. ADSK's Most Accurate Estimate sits at $2.14 a share 85 days from its next earnings release.

For Autodesk, the percentage difference between its Most Accurate Estimate and its Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.14 is +0.08%.

ASML and ADSK's positive ESP figures tell us that both stocks have a good chance at beating analyst expectations in their next earnings report.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

