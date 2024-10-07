How to Boost Your Portfolio with Top Computer and Technology Stocks Set to Beat Earnings

Earnings are arguably the most important single number on a company's quarterly financial report. Wall Street clearly dives into all of the other metrics and management's input, but the EPS figure helps cut through all the noise.

We know earnings results are vital, but how a company performs compared to bottom line expectations can be even more important when it comes to stock prices, especially in the near-term. This means that investors might want to take advantage of these earnings surprises.

Now that we know how important earnings and earnings surprises are, it's time to show investors how to take advantage of these events to boost their returns by utilizing the Zacks Earnings ESP filter.

The Zacks Earnings ESP, Explained

The Zacks Earnings ESP, or Expected Surprise Prediction, aims to find earnings surprises by focusing on the most recent analyst revisions. The basic premise is that if an analyst reevaluates their earnings estimate ahead of an earnings release, it means they likely have new information that could possibly be more accurate.

With this in mind, the Expected Surprise Prediction compares the Most Accurate Estimate (being the most recent) against the overall Zacks Consensus Estimate. The percentage difference provides the ESP figure. The system also utilizes our core Zacks Rank to provide a stronger system for identifying stocks that might beat their next quarterly earnings estimate and possibly see the stock price climb.

In fact, when we combined a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) or better and a positive Earnings ESP, stocks produced a positive surprise 70% of the time. Perhaps most importantly, using these parameters has helped produce 28.3% annual returns on average, according to our 10 year backtest.

Stocks with a #3 (Hold) ranking, which is most stocks covered at 60%, are expected to perform in-line with the broader market. But stocks that fall into the #2 (Buy) and #1 (Strong Buy) ranking, or the top 15% and top 5% of stocks, respectively, should outperform the market. Strong Buy stocks should outperform more than any other rank.

Should You Consider Toast?

The last thing we will do today, now that we have a grasp on the ESP and how powerful of a tool it can be, is to quickly look at a qualifying stock. Toast (TOST) holds a #3 (Hold) at the moment and its Most Accurate Estimate comes in at $0.02 a share 29 days away from its upcoming earnings release on November 5, 2024.

Toast's Earnings ESP sits at +55.56%, which, as explained above, is calculated by taking the percentage difference between the $0.02 Most Accurate Estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.01. TOST is also part of a large group of stocks that boast a positive ESP. Make sure to utilize our Earnings ESP Filter to uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they've reported.

TOST is just one of a large group of Computer and Technology stocks with a positive ESP figure. Flex (FLEX) is another qualifying stock you may want to consider.

Slated to report earnings on October 23, 2024, Flex holds a #3 (Hold) ranking on the Zacks Rank, and it's Most Accurate Estimate is $0.57 a share 16 days from its next quarterly update.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Flex is $0.57, and when you take the percentage difference between that number and its Most Accurate Estimate, you get the Earnings ESP figure of +0.89%.

TOST and FLEX's positive ESP figures tell us that both stocks have a good chance at beating analyst expectations in their next earnings report.

