How to Boost Your Portfolio with Top Computer and Technology Stocks Set to Beat Earnings

Quarterly financial reports play a vital role on Wall Street, as they help investors see how a company has performed and what might be coming down the road in the near-term. And out of all of the metrics and results to consider, earnings is one of the most important.

We know earnings results are vital, but how a company performs compared to bottom line expectations can be even more important when it comes to stock prices, especially in the near-term. This means that investors might want to take advantage of these earnings surprises.

The ability to identify stocks that are likely to top quarterly earnings expectations can be profitable, but it's no simple task. Here at Zacks, our Earnings ESP filter helps make things easier.

The Zacks Earnings ESP, Explained

The Zacks Earnings ESP, or Expected Surprise Prediction, aims to find earnings surprises by focusing on the most recent analyst revisions. The basic premise is that if an analyst reevaluates their earnings estimate ahead of an earnings release, it means they likely have new information that could possibly be more accurate.

With this in mind, the Expected Surprise Prediction compares the Most Accurate Estimate (being the most recent) against the overall Zacks Consensus Estimate. The percentage difference provides the ESP figure. The system also utilizes our core Zacks Rank to provide a stronger system for identifying stocks that might beat their next quarterly earnings estimate and possibly see the stock price climb.

Bringing together a positive earnings ESP alongside a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) or better has helped stocks report a positive earnings surprise 70% of the time. Furthermore, by using these parameters, investors have seen 28.3% annual returns on average, according to our 10 year backtest.

Stocks with a #3 (Hold) ranking, which is most stocks covered at 60%, are expected to perform in-line with the broader market. But stocks that fall into the #2 (Buy) and #1 (Strong Buy) ranking, or the top 15% and top 5% of stocks, respectively, should outperform the market. Strong Buy stocks should outperform more than any other rank.

Should You Consider Alphabet?

The final step today is to look at a stock that meets our ESP qualifications. Alphabet (GOOGL) earns a #3 (Hold) four days from its next quarterly earnings release on July 23, 2024, and its Most Accurate Estimate comes in at $1.87 a share.

Alphabet's Earnings ESP sits at +1.11%, which, as explained above, is calculated by taking the percentage difference between the $1.87 Most Accurate Estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.85. GOOGL is also part of a large group of stocks that boast a positive ESP. Make sure to utilize our Earnings ESP Filter to uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they've reported.

GOOGL is just one of a large group of Computer and Technology stocks with a positive ESP figure. Axcelis Technologies (ACLS) is another qualifying stock you may want to consider.

Axcelis Technologies is a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stock, and is getting ready to report earnings on July 31, 2024. ACLS' Most Accurate Estimate sits at $1.39 a share 12 days from its next earnings release.

For Axcelis Technologies, the percentage difference between its Most Accurate Estimate and its Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.35 is +2.97%.

GOOGL and ACLS' positive ESP figures tell us that both stocks have a good chance at beating analyst expectations in their next earnings report.

Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (ACLS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

