How Blackbaud's AI Agents Could Reshape Its Recurring Growth Model

Blackbaud, Inc. BLKB combines subscription software, payments and purpose-built workflows for nonprofit, education and social impact customers. That gives the company a large recurring base before its newer artificial intelligence products scale.

The investor question is whether multi-year contracts, embedded payments and cross-selling can move Blackbaud beyond modest near-term revenue growth as AI agents broaden the platform.

Blackbaud's Recurring Base Anchors Visibility

Recurring revenue increased 3.3% to $285.3 million in the second quarter and represented 98.2% of total revenue. That mix gives Blackbaud more visibility than a model that depends heavily on implementation work or other services.

Contractual recurring revenue comes from subscription and maintenance arrangements. Transactional recurring revenue is tied to activity such as payment processing and tuition management, so it can fluctuate more from period to period.

BLKB's Contract Terms Extend Revenue Durability

Blackbaud’s contract base also supports revenue durability. Approximately 90% of contractual recurring revenue is tied to agreements lasting at least three years, while 25% is linked to terms of four years or longer.

That structure is reflected in deferred revenue of $406.4 million and roughly $1.6 billion of remaining performance obligations. These figures do not remove renewal risk, but they show a meaningful amount of contracted business already lined up for future periods.

Blackbaud, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Blackbaud, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Blackbaud, Inc. Quote

Blackbaud's Payments Add Transactional Growth

Transactional recurring revenue increased $2.8 million to $98.9 million in the second quarter. Higher Blackbaud Integrated Payments and Tuition Management volumes added a growth channel alongside the company’s subscription base.

Payments also deepen Blackbaud’s position inside customer workflows because donation, tuition and related transactions connect directly to its software systems. Still, transaction volumes can vary between periods, making this revenue stream less predictable than contractual recurring revenue.

BLKB's AI Pipeline Expands Cross-Sell Potential

Blackbaud’s Development Agent has moved into production, adding supervised donor outreach to its product set. Early engagement results give management a basis to expand the use case across fundraising workflows.

The roadmap includes four additional agents focused on data health, admissions, digital marketing and accounts payable. Management does not expect the five AI products to contribute materially to 2026 revenue, so the near-term case rests more on adoption signals and cross-sell potential than on immediate financial impact.

Salesforce, Inc. CRM provides a useful comparison because nonprofit organizations often evaluate broad customer relationship management platforms alongside purpose-built fundraising software. Paycom Software, Inc. PAYC is another relevant software name for investors watching how automated workflows can support recurring application revenue.

BLKB's Neutral Signals Frame the Outlook

The bottom line is that Blackbaud has the ingredients for steadier growth, but the timing remains measured. Recurring revenue visibility, long-term contracts and payment volume growth support the model, while modest revenue expansion and renewal pressure keep the outlook balanced.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

BLKB has a VGM Score of A. The VGM Score combines value, growth and momentum characteristics, and an A is favorable within the Zacks Style Scores framework.

For investors, the AI pipeline is best viewed as an option on deeper customer penetration. Blackbaud still needs to convert product activity into renewal strength, cross-selling and sustained revenue acceleration before the story moves beyond visibility to faster growth.

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