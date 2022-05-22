How Bitcoin Pizza Day Resembles Festivus

Why do we celebrate this joyous holiday, and how does it resemble the quirky holiday of Festivus?

Bitcoin Pizza Day. The fabulous event that takes place once each year on May 22. I won't bore you with all the details. Laszlo Hanyecz paid 10,000 BTC for two Papa John’s pizzas in what’s widely believed to be the first transaction of bitcoin for a physical good.

Let's put some dollar value on this transaction.

The two pizzas together were roughly valued at $41 at the time based on the amount of bitcoin paid. The bitcoin price hit an all-time high of $68,990. At 10,000 BTC, that's a $689,000,000 windfall at an all-time high. That's an astonishing $43,000,000 (approximately) per pizza slice (assuming 16 slices)!

How many of you are willing to tell your partner or family that you could have made it, but you ate a $43-million-per-slice Papa John’s pizza instead to make history. "Fuhgeddaboudit!"

Anyway, it's a joyous time in the community to come together and celebrate the strides Bitcoin has made. The day feels like our Festivus.

We begin with the “airing of grievances”: How governments around the world continue to print money endlessly, blame the other side of the political aisle, debank people, all while continuing to rob their citizens of wealth preservation through inflation.

Next, we move on to “feats of strength”: Where everyday, the Bitcoin community comes under a barrage of FUD from “lamestreet” media, eco-terrorists, politicians, gold bugs, altcoiners, Central Bank, IMF, etc. … but the community perseveres. For every group mentioned above and their qualms about Bitcoin, there is equally devastating news released about said groups that only makes the case for Bitcoin stronger while weakening their position.

Finally, we have “festivus miracles”: Why we all come out to celebrate this day. We celebrate as a community of like-minded people from all backgrounds and beliefs. There is a feeling of hope with Bitcoin, not felt in a long time, by people who have taken the orange pill. People who are waking up to the government and tyrannical central bank system and taking back their financial freedom without the assistance of a bank or government to conduct everyday life.

I would suggest you look in your local areas for some events, as they are taking place nationwide. Even if you are not the most Bitcoin maximalist out there, appreciate the revolution taking place. Get inspired to be a part of it. Remember, no one single entity controls Bitcoin, but as part of the Bitcoin community, we can control our future.

This is a guest post by Anthony Feliciano. Opinions expressed are entirely their own and do not necessarily reflect those of BTC Inc or Bitcoin Magazine.

