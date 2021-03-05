How Bitcoin Could Be Affected by February’s Positive Jobs Report

Jobs in the U.S. rose by 379,000 in February, far above the general consensus of 185,000 to 200,000 jobs, coming in much better than the January or December report.

The U.S. added 49,000 out of 105,000 expected jobs in January and lost 227,000 jobs in December. In February the unemployment rate fell from 6.3% to 6.2%.

The good report could create more volatility in the U.S. Treasurys market, David Beckworth, a former international economist at the U.S. Department of the Treasury, told CoinDesk.

On Thursday, bond yields rose to 1.5% after U.S. Fed Chair Jerome Powell said the economy would see temporary inflation upon reopening. The rate climbed further to 1.61% after Friday’s jobs report came out.

Because of the market’s sensitivity to interest rates outlooks, it’s possible there will be a sell-off of high-risk assets (like bitcoin) with the jobs report overshooting estimates, said Steven Kelly, a research associate at the Yale Program on Financial Stability.

It’s unlikely the Fed will pull back on quantitative easing or raise rates in response to volatility in Treasury yields, Kelly added, but it could consider yield curve control or Operation Twist.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

