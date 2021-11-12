How Big Should a Company Be? And Why This Question Matters for Investors

It's tempting to oversimplify, to make broad, sweeping statements about "the market," which ignores the fact that that market is made up of individual stocks in multiple sectors, each of which has its own drivers, influences, and concerns. As human beings, we naturally seek to impose order and that often leads to us lumping all those sectors and companies together to identify a "trend." The last couple of weeks have been a reminder that this is often a mistake and that in business, what is good for the goose is not always good for the gander.

Two major companies have made moves recently that suggest they are moving in opposite directions when it comes to one of the most basic things about a corporation: Its size and scope. In both cases the initial market reaction was positive. First, Facebook (FB) announced that they would be rebranding as “Meta” and the stock gained around ten percent in the subsequent week. Then today, a story has emerged that Johnson and Johnson (JNJ) are splitting into two public companies and that stock is indicated to open significantly higher this morning as I write this.

The positive reactions to these two seemingly unconnected stories actually point to a change in business thinking that is a good sign for the market.

At various times in corporate history, there have been clear preferences for big or small. The 60s and 70s saw the rise of the conglomerates: big, sprawling companies typified by the likes of GE (GE), with fingers in every pie. Then, “small is beautiful” became a thing for a while -- the conventional wisdom in corporate world was that more focused companies could be nimble in the face of rapid change. Recently, with the rise of mega tech companies that have whole divisions focused on longshot projects that could lead to massive diversification, the trend has been back towards big.

Right now, there seems to be a realization that each case is different. Sometimes, big really is beautiful, but bigger is not always better.

The much-heralded name change for Facebook may not seem to have anything to do with size, but in many ways it does. If the company feels the need to identify a holding company separate from their main product, it is because they intend to keep branching out and want each division to have its own identity. There has been a lot of snarky things said about the move, but it makes perfect sense. It recognizes that the future of Facebook may not necessarily be with the social media platform on which it was founded.

There are critics who suggest that it was done because the brand was becoming tarnished, but companies pivot all the time. Remember, Amazon (AMZN) was once a book seller, and Apple (AAPL) made computers, not phones. There is nothing wrong with a company exploring multiple businesses as they seek to adapt to a changing market, and the more successful they are at that, the more the corporation starts to look big and sprawling.

Obviously, having multiple successful arms to a company isn’t a bad thing for shareholders, but it can become so if the needs of one start to conflict with another. That is where JNJ got to, and why the news of their breakup is being greeted positively by traders this morning.

They started out primarily as a consumer products company. They were founded in 1886 and made their name in the early to mid-20th century with household names like Band-Aids and Tylenol. Then, in 1961, they acquired a German manufacturer of prescription drugs and their journey into pharma began.

Even though most of what they do falls broadly under the “healthcare” banner, the pharmaceutical and consumer products divisions of the company are at completely different stages right now, have different areas of focus, and call for different approaches. Pharma and biotech are dynamic, high-risk, high-reward industries, while consumer products are about steadiness and at best slow growth. One division needs money poured into R&D, while the other is about cutting costs and operating more efficiently. Running them separately therefore makes way more sense than lumping them together.

The good news for the market is that we are in a climate where a company growing or shrinking depending on its unique situation can, in both cases, produce a positive reaction in a stock. Companies can do what is right for them, without fearing that a prevailing conventional wisdom will cause a backlash if they head in the “wrong” direction. That kind of pressure to conform is more restrictive on corporations than most other, better-known restrictions and regulations. Doing away with it will create more efficient, profitable companies, which ultimately benefits us all.

Do you want more articles and analysis like this? If you are familiar with Martin’s work, you will know that he brings a unique perspective to markets and actionable ideas based on that perspective. In addition to writing here, Martin also writes a free newsletter with in-depth analysis and trade ideas focused on just one, long-time underperforming sector that is bouncing fast. To find out more and sign up for the free newsletter, just click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.