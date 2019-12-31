How Big Are R&D Costs For Electronic Arts?

Around 35% of Electronic Arts’ (NASDAQ:EA) total expenditures goes toward research and development (R&D). This figure has been going up for the company over the last few years, as the company has invested more into new games and studios. The figure is higher than that for its peers Activision Blizzard, and Zynga. While Electronic Arts’ R&D costs between fiscal 2016 and 2019 have increased $324 million (nearly 30%), we believe that the company’s attempts to reduce these costs would have had a negative impact on revenues due to a lower user base. The gaming companies need to keep on investing in new studios and development of games for the user base to stick around. Over the recent years, Electronic Arts has seen its revenue and expenses grow, and its total expenses as a percentage of revenue has also trended higher. In this note we discuss the key drivers of Electronic Arts’ total expenses. Look at our interactive dashboard analysis ~ EA Expenses: How Does Electronic Arts Spend Money? ~ for more details.

Breakdown of Electronic Arts’ Total Expenses in fiscal 2019:

Total = $4.1 billion

Operating Expenses = $4.0 billion

Non-operating expenses = $83 million

Income taxes = $60 million

Electronic Arts’ Net Income Margin Has Been On A Decline In Recent Years

Electronic Arts’ net income margin declined from 27.3% in fiscal 2016 to 17.2% in fiscal 2019.

This can be attributed to changes in income taxes, that impacted the bottom line.

Net income margin is estimated to see a sharp jump to 47% in fiscal 2020, again due to income tax benefits, which we discuss in the relevant section below.

Electronic Arts’ Total Expenses Have Increased From $3.2 Billion In Fiscal 2016 To $4.1 Billion In Fiscal 2019

Electronic Arts’ total expenses have grown from $3.2 billion in fiscal 2016 to about $4.1 billion in fiscal 2019.

The jump in fiscal 2017 can be attributed to the absence of one-time reversal of deferred tax valuation allowance seen in fiscal 2016.

The decline in total expenses in fiscal 2019 can be attributed to the changes in the U.S. tax structure.

For fiscal 2020, we expect total expenses to be around $2.9 billion, which is comprised of : 1) Operating Expenses: $4.3 billion 2) Non-Operating Expense: $55 million 3) Income Tax Benefit of: $1.5 billion

Below, we take a look at how the company’s key expense components have trended and the key reasons for the change.

1. Electronic Art’s Operating Expenses Have Been On A Rise

Electronic Arts’ operating expenses grew from $3.5 billion in fiscal 2016 to $4.0 billion in fiscal 2019, driven by: (A) $32 million decline in COGS, (B) $324 million increase in R&D, (C) $80 million increase in S&A, (D) $54 million increase in G&A, and (E) $30 million increase in other operating expenses



A) COGS Declined From $1.4 Billion In Fiscal 2016 To $1.3 Billion In Fiscal 2019

The decline in Cost of Goods Sold (COGS) can be attributed to decrease in royalty costs, and increase of digital sales in the product mix.

As a % of revenues, COGS has declined from 31% to 27% over the same period, and it is expected to stay around the 27% mark in the near term.

(B) R&D Expenses Have Increased From $1.1 Billion In Fiscal 2016 To $1.4 Billion In Fiscal 2019

The growth in research and development (R&D) can be attributed to higher employee related costs, amid increased investments in studios.

As a % of revenue, R&D grew from 25% to 29% over the same period.

It is estimated to see slight growth in the near term, as the company invests more in studios.

C) S&M Expenses Have Increased From $622 Million In Fiscal 2016 To $702 Million In Fiscal 2019

The growth in sales and marketing (S&M) can be attributed to increased promotional expenses on game launches.

As a % of revenue, S&M hovered around the 14% mark over the recent years, except for a slight dip in fiscal 2018, due to mix of titles being released in 2018.

It is estimated to see a slight decline in the near term, as the company has been spending less on game promotions of late.

(D) G&A Expenses Have Increased From $406 Million In Fiscal 2016 To $460 Million In Fiscal 2019

The growth in general & administrative (G&A) can be attributed to higher legal expenses and growth in contracted services.

As a % of revenue, G&A hovered around the 9% mark over the recent years, and we expect it to remain around a similar level going forward.

(E) Other Operating Expenses Have Been <$50 Million Over The Past Few Years

As a % of revenue, other operating expenses have been <1% over the past few years, and we expect it to be around similar levels going forward.

2. Electronic Arts’ Non-Operating Expenses Grew From $21 Million In Fiscal 2016 To $83 Million In Fiscal 2019

3. Electronic Arts’ Income Tax Expense Has Fluctuated In Recent Years

This can largely be attributed to one-time adjustments to taxes.

Effective tax rate jumped from -32% in fiscal 2016 to 20% in fiscal 2017, due to absence of one-time reversal of deferred tax valuation allowance seen in fiscal 2016.

The decline in fiscal 2019 can be attributed to the impact of the U.S. tax act.

It is estimated to be -122% in fiscal 2020, due to the impact of changes in Swiss tax rate, and the company’s related deferred tax assets.

