How BGC Partners (BGCP) Stock Stands Out in a Strong Industry

One stock that might be an intriguing choice for investors right now is BGC Partners, Inc. BGCP. This is because this security in the Financial - Investment Bank space is seeing solid earnings estimate revision activity, and is in great company from a Zacks Industry Rank perspective.

This is important because, often times, a rising tide will lift all boats in an industry, as there can be broad trends taking place in a segment that are boosting securities across the board. This is arguably taking place in the Financial - Investment Bank space as it currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 13 out of more than 250 industries, suggesting it is well-positioned from this perspective, especially when compared to other segments out there.

Meanwhile, BGC Partners is actually looking pretty good on its own too. The firm has seen solid earnings estimate revision activity over the past month, suggesting analysts are becoming a bit more bullish on the firm’s prospects in both the short and long term.

BGC Partners, Inc. Price and Consensus

BGC Partners, Inc. price-consensus-chart | BGC Partners, Inc. Quote

In fact, over the past month, current quarter estimates have risen from 20 cents per share to 21 cents per share, while current year estimates have risen from 70 cents per share to 71 cents per share. This has helped BGCP to earn a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), further underscoring the company’s solid position. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

So, if you are looking for a decent pick in a strong industry, consider BGC Partners. Not only is its industry currently in the top third, but it is seeing solid estimate revisions as of late, suggesting it could be a very interesting choice for investors seeking a name in this great industry segment.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.