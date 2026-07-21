How Berkshire Turns Its Massive Cash Reserve Into an Advantage?

Berkshire Hathaway BRK.B held a massive cash reserve of approximately $397.38 billion as of March 31, 2026, consisting of $58.12 billion in cash and cash equivalents and $339.26 billion in short-term U.S. Treasury bills. Rather than representing idle capital, this liquidity provides strategic optionality, enabling Berkshire to remain resilient, flexible and prepared to act decisively when compelling opportunities arise.



The conglomerate has built this reserve through decades of disciplined capital allocation. Its insurance operations generate substantial “float”—premiums collected before claims are paid—that serves as a relatively low-cost source of capital. Growth in the insurance business continues to expand this pool of investable funds. Meanwhile, steady earnings from wholly owned businesses, including BNSF Railway, Berkshire Hathaway Energy, and its manufacturing and consumer subsidiaries, generate consistent cash flows. Proceeds from selective equity sales and management’s willingness to remain patient when valuations appear elevated have further strengthened Berkshire’s liquidity.



Berkshire uses this cash to maintain a substantial buffer against insurance obligations, pursue acquisitions when high-quality businesses become attractively valued, invest in public equities during market dislocations, repurchase its shares when they trade below intrinsic value and fund the capital requirements of its operating subsidiaries without depending heavily on external financing.



This exceptional financial flexibility represents a durable competitive advantage, strengthening Berkshire’s resilience and enhancing its ability to create value across market cycles.

What About BRK.B’s Competitors?

Chubb Limited CB and The Travelers Companies TRV are two other notable companies in the insurance space.



Chubb Limited’s disciplined approach to capital deployment emphasizes strong underwriting, prudent reserve practices and selective acquisitions to broaden its global presence and enhance specialty capabilities. Chubb also prioritizes long-term value creation through consistent shareholder returns via dividends and buybacks, while investing in technology and risk management to drive sustainable growth.



The Travelers Companies deploys capital prudently by focusing on disciplined underwriting, accurate risk assessment, and data-informed pricing, ensuring stable profitability and financial resilience. Travelers drives long-term value through continued investments in technology and analytics, while consistently returning excess capital to shareholders via dividends and share buybacks.

BRK.B’s Price Performance

Shares of BRK.B have lost 2.5% year to date, underperforming the industry.



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BRK.B’s Expensive Valuation

BRK.B trades at a price-to-book value ratio of 1.45, in line with the industry average. It has a Value Score of C.



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Estimate Movement for BRK.B

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BRK.B’s second-quarter 2026 EPS has moved 5 cents north in the past 30 days, while that for the third quarter has witnessed no movement in the same time frame. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2026 and 2027 EPS has moved 5 cents and 4 cents north, respectively, in the past 30 days.





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The consensus estimates for BRK.B’s 2026 and 2027 revenues and EPS indicate year-over-year increases.



BRK.B stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK.B) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (TRV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Chubb Limited (CB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.