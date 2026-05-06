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How a Berkshire Hathaway Company Helped Aurora Innovation Stock Soar Today

May 06, 2026 — 01:38 pm EDT

Written by Howard Smith for The Motley Fool->

Key Points

Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ: AUR) stock took off today after the driverless vehicle technology company announced a new partnership with a Berkshire Hathaway subsidiary.

Aurora and Berkshire-owned McClane Company announced an arrangement to commence autonomous deliveries in Texas, utilizing an Aurora self-driving system initially being implemented in long-haul trucking. It expands on a prior pilot program, and it sent Aurora shares higher by 11% today, as of 12:45 p.m. ET.

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white Aurora logo set over blue shaded picture of a semi truck on highway.

Image source: The Motley Fool.

Autonomous truck routes

Texas-based McClane serves convenience stores, large retailers, and restaurant chains and is an industry-leading partner to the biggest retail and restaurant businesses. The new agreement stems from a successful pilot program that transported 1,400 loads for McLane, helping serve restaurant clients throughout the state with a 100% on-time delivery rate.

Aurora intends to extend its operations to new routes connecting McLane distribution centers across the U.S. Sun Belt by the end of the year, with plans to accommodate more McLane business in the future.

Aurora has also just expanded an existing self-driving program with Volvo Group's Volvo Autonomous Solutions (V.A.S.), featuring a new 200-mile route connecting Dallas and Oklahoma City. Investors will likely hear more about both partnerships when Aurora reports first-quarter earnings after the bell today.

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Howard Smith has positions in Berkshire Hathaway. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Berkshire Hathaway. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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