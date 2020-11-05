How Banks are Rethinking Customer Service in the Age of COVID

By Jon Newhard, the CEO of Clinc

Between Siri and Alexa, artificial intelligence (AI) has found a firm place in our everyday lives. Once Siri was launched in 2011, it didn’t take long for various industries to take note of the power of AI, as well as the increasing consumer demand for AI services. The financial services industry was no exception. By 2017, Bank of America had created Erica, its own virtual voice assistance service. Within just two months of its completed phased rollout, more than 1 million users had successfully utilized the AI service and positive customer feedback increased.

Following this successful launch, banks across the world began to adopt AI and incorporate the technology into their customer service solutions. From U.S. Bank to İşbank, one of the largest private banks in Turkey, leaders in the financial services industry recognized the value of AI, and began investing in its potential. As a result, the technology was poised to continue its momentum and further shape the customer experience.

Then, earlier this year when the pandemic struck, the trajectory for AI in financial services quickly accelerated. As communication and transactions shifted to virtual platforms, the need for AI-driven solutions was greater than ever before.

Let’s take a look at how the customer service landscape has changed since the beginning of the pandemic.

Rapid changes to customer service

As much of the world moved online, banks and other financial institutions had to adapt to a new way of operating. Banks closed branches for in-person services, sending customers to phone and online communication systems.

Those who traditionally preferred to do their banking in-person joined the queues of people on customer service support lines. Call volumes increased, too, as more people working from home found themselves with time in the middle of the day to make calls to their banks.

As a result, call wait times increased, and individuals found themselves frustrated by having to wait for long periods of time to speak with a customer service representative. Banks needed to adjust and, with tools like conversational AI already available, the roadmap to maximizing customer service was clear. In response, banks began to invest even more aggressively in AI capabilities that would both expedite transactions and assure a successful customer experience.

For these reasons, the pandemic accelerated the use of AI services, drastically shortening the timeline of mass adoption in financial services sector. Banks have used these solutions not only to provide top-notch customer service, but also to keep up with competitors. Optics have become even more important in a purely digital landscape, particularly as customers don’t have any in-person experiences to rely on.

Conversational AI has proven valuable for customers and financial services alike

By welcoming conversational AI – a specific type of AI designed to interact with people in a humanlike way – banks have been able to carry out the growing expectation of a seamless digital experience.

During the pandemic, many banks have been ramping up investments in conversational AI to deliver what has become the gold standard of customer service. Already, customers have had positive experiences using conversational AI for transactions, such as paying bills or sending money to friends. Furthermore, banks using this technology have reported a containment rate of 95%, meaning digital transactions never have to escalate to a human.

Customers can use conversational AI to gather basic information about their finances, such as account balances. In the past, customers have struggled with navigating complex menus and interfaces. Conversational AI decreases the burden on customers by automating the process of applying for mortgages, paying bills and more. It can also synthesize complex information and guide users toward their end goal seamlessly.

Conversational AI goes beyond providing basic information – it can also help consumers make important financial decisions by providing up-to-date information on their finances. For example, a customer can ask if they have enough money in their checking account to purchase a plane ticket. Or, they can ask which loan works best with their current financial situation.

Most importantly, conversational AI is designed to evolve and improve over time as it gathers new information. This gives banks the direction they needed to continue developing their digital solutions to best cater to customer needs throughout the pandemic and beyond.

The future of AI for banks

Just as consumers will continue to expect AI to be a part of their digital experience, banks will exponentially increase their investments in the capability. Soon, the successful implementation of conversational AI will be the standard by which banks measure their customer service.

With this, smart technology will continue to improve and expand to help customers in new ways. Credit cards, for example, are ripe for conversational AI. In the near future, we can expect to see this technology help customers apply for credit cards, provide assistance for lost cards, and confirm the success of a transaction.

The relationship between financial services and conversational AI is a prime example of how the pandemic has accelerated widespread tech adoption. This momentum will undoubtedly propel further innovation, ultimately providing better consumer experiences in financial services and beyond.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.