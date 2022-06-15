How Bad Is a Crypto Winter for Coinbase?

Today's video focuses on Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN) and its recent move to lay off 18% of its total workforce as the crypto market continues to go down. At the moment, trading revenue is the largest revenue source for Coinbase, and as crypto prices continue to decrease, so does trading volume, resulting in less revenue. Check out the short video below to learn more.

