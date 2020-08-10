How Bad Did Unemployment Get During the Great Recession?

A lot of people who are struggling with income loss and financial insecurity in the wake of COVID-19 are getting unpleasant flashbacks to the Great Recession, which began in December 2007 and lasted all the way until June 2009. The Great Recession was brutal based on its sheer length, but when it comes to unemployment, our current COVID-19-induced recession has actually been far more extreme.

What did unemployment look like during the Great Recession?

Unemployment rose sharply but gradually over the course of the Great Recession, and that's one key distinction between then and now. Over a two-year period beginning in December 2007, the jobless rate climbed about 5%, peaking at 10% in October of 2009, with more than 15 million people unemployed.

At the time, that was the highest unemployment rate on record since the 1981-1982 recession, which saw a jobless rate above 10% from September 1982 to June 1983. Thankfully, unemployment began trending downward in April 2010, and by January 2012, it was down to just above 8%. And by December 2017, the jobless rate was down to 4.1%, the lowest reading since December 2000. It then held reasonably steady at or below 4% until the COVID-19 crisis took hold, after which instant chaos ensued.

Image source: Getty Images.

Unemployment during COVID-19

Whereas the unemployment rate climbed gradually during the Great Recession, during the COVID-19 pandemic, it exploded. In March, the jobless rate was 4.4% -- already a notable jump compared to February, during which unemployment sat at 3.5%. But in April, unemployment reached a peak of 14.7% -- the highest jobless rate on record since the Great Depression.

Thankfully, unemployment has been steadily declining since then. In May, the jobless rate dropped to 13.3%. In June, it was 11.1%. And in July, it reached its lowest point since March: 10.2%.

Image source: Getty Images

But while a downward trend is surely encouraging, it's worth noting that where we are today in terms of our current recession is comparable to the worst part of the Great Recession, at least from an unemployment standpoint. Of course, our current recession also stemmed from an unprecedented global health crisis, and until health experts find a way to better get the pandemic under control, things could still get worse, economically speaking, before they get better.

Though much of the country has opened up since Americans were forced into lockdown mode earlier in the year, spikes in COVID-19 cases have forced many states to roll back reopening plans and impose further restrictions. All of this is inhibiting job growth and causing unemployment to stay high. And if things get worse, we could very well backtrack in August, or at some point during the latter part of 2020.

In fact, to some degree, comparing our current recession to the Great Recession isn't particularly helpful, seeing as how the latter was spurred by the infamous subprime mortgage crisis and the former was spurred by a pathogen. But one thing we can take away is that as dire as the Great Recession seemed at the time, the economy managed to eventually recover quite nicely, and so once the pandemic gets under control, whether via an effective vaccine or other mitigation methods, there's reason to believe the economy could recover as quickly as it imploded.

10 stocks we like better than Walmart

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have an investing tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Walmart wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

Stock Advisor returns as of 2/1/20

The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.